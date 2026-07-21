French parliament passes social media ban for under-15s

President Emmanuel Macron, who has championed the initiative, wants the ban in effect before the upcoming school year.

France’s parliament has passed a landmark bill barring children under the age of 15 from using social media platforms.

Lawmakers in both chambers of France’s parliament voted on Tuesday in support of the legislation, which also bans students from using mobile phones in schools.

The measure will make France the first country in the European Union to approve a blanket ban on social media, as concerns grow worldwide over the harmful effects of digital content on kids.

President Emmanuel Macron, who championed the ban as a signature initiative of his second term, called parliament’s approval “a major step forward”.

He added: “France is leading the way in Europe when it comes to protecting our children and teenagers.”

The French leader has pushed for the ban to come into effect by September, ahead of the new school year. However, a review to determine whether it complies with the French constitution could delay its implementation.

“The Constitutional Council must now rule on it, and then it will be time to take action to make this measure a reality and protect our children online,” said Macron in a video posted on social media.

‘Account will be closed’

A growing number of countries are taking steps to restrict social media access amid multiplying warnings over its harmful effects on children.

France’s public health watchdog last year said platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram were harmful to adolescents, particularly girls, though it was not the sole reason for their declining mental health.

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Several families in France have sued TikTok over teen suicides they say are linked to harmful content.

The French ban is expected to be rolled out in two stages, with children under the age of 15 blocked from creating new accounts from September 1.

The ban would apply to existing accounts from January 2027, according to the legislation.

“If someone is under 15, the account will be closed,” said Digital Minister Anne Le Henanff, adding that users’ personal data would be protected.

The ban will not cover access to online encyclopaedias, educational or scientific directories.

Lawmakers from the left-wing party France Unbowed opposed the bill, arguing that its constitutionality is unclear, that it would effectively end online anonymity, and that it would be impossible to enforce.

But children’s advocates and parents largely applauded the vote.

“We’ve been campaigning for this bill from the start because, frankly, we have no other option, no other way to counter tech giants,” said Gaelle Berbonde, a 52-year-old who lives in the Paris region.

“The only thing we can do is protect our children, just as we protect our children from drinking alcohol.”