Ortega insists no more elections for Nicaragua

The Central American state’s longtime leader intends to block the opposition from challenging his rule.

President Daniel Ortega has told supporters that Nicaragua will no longer hold elections.

In power since 2007 following elections questioned by the international community, the 80-year-old Marxist framed the move as a way to block the opposition, which he asserted is controlled by the United States.

“There won’t be ⁠⁠any more elections here for them to try to seize the government and seize power,” he said during a speech on Sunday at an event commemorating the 1979 Sandinista revolution.

“The days when parties backed by the Yankees and the Somocistas would return to power are over – never again,” he added, according to the Reuters news agency.

He has been accused of crushing dissent in a bid to remain in power. The last election in 2021 was disputed after his government cracked down on dissent and detained opponents.

Last year, the presidential term was extended to six years and Ortega’s wife, Rosario Murillo, was named as co-president.

The UN’s Human Rights Council has said the couple have built a repressive regime, accusing government officials of having key roles in “arbitrary detentions, torture, extrajudicial executions [and the] persecution of civil society and the media”.

Ortega was widely criticised when more than 300 people were killed in a crackdown on anti-government protests in 2018.

Since then, the government has stripped hundreds of Nicaraguans of their citizenship and forced others to flee the country in fear of being imprisoned.

Ortega previously served as president from 1985 to 1990, when he implemented leftist reforms in the wake of the overthrow of the United States-backed dictator Anastasio Somoza in 1979.

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He has since detained many of the Sandinista National Liberation Front revolutionaries who were formerly his comrades.