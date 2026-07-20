Mexican drug lord Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada sentenced to life in US prison

US judge hands life sentence to Ismael Zambada for leading one of Mexico’s most violent drug cartels for decades.

Mexican drug kingpin Ismael “El ⁠Mayo” Zambada has been sentenced to life in prison in the United States, after a plea deal last year in which he admitted to shipping millions ⁠of kilogrammes of cocaine over decades as leader of the violent Sinaloa Cartel.

US District Judge Brian Cogan handed down the sentence on Monday at a hearing in a US federal court in Brooklyn, New York. Zambada is one of the most high-profile Mexican drug traffickers to be sentenced in a US court since fellow Sinaloa leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was sentenced to life in prison in 2019.

Zambada, 76, agreed to plead guilty in August 2025 to charges including racketeering conspiracy and continuing criminal enterprise after the US Justice Department said it would not seek the death penalty.

The charges carried a mandatory life sentence. Zambada was arrested in July 2024 alongside Joaquin Guzman Lopez, one of Guzman’s sons, ⁠after their plane landed at a small airstrip in New ⁠Mexico. Guzman Lopez has since pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges.

A Justice Department statement said Judge Cogan sentenced Zambada to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his role as a principal leader of a “continuing criminal enterprise” and for racketeering violations.

“Ismael Zambada Garcia spent nearly four decades poisoning American communities to make billions of dollars in profit and ordering the murders of anyone who stood in his way. Today, that chapter closes for good,” US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Joseph Nocella, Jr was quoted as saying.

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Frank Perez, a lawyer for Zambada, said in a July 6 court filing that his client was fully aware he would receive a life sentence ⁠when he decided to accept responsibility for his crimes. Perez asked Cogan to recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that ⁠the septuagenarian Zambada be placed in a facility ⁠where he would receive adequate medical care.

Prosecutors with the Brooklyn US Attorney’s Office said the prisons suggested by Perez may not be equipped to handle the security concerns posed by Zambada, including the possibility that he ‌could continue to direct cartel activities from behind bars.

“Those security concerns will continue for the foreseeable future because individuals loyal to the defendant continue to control the Cartel,” ‌the ‌prosecutors wrote in a July 13 filing.

Guzman is serving his life sentence at a maximum-security prison in the US state of Colorado.