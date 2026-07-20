Andy Burnham to become UK’s PM on Monday: What happens next?

Andy Burnham will become UK prime minister. Here’s how the transition of power will unfold.

UK's next prime minister: Burnham begins to set out policies for new government

Andy Burnham, nicknamed the “King of the North”, will become the UK’s next prime minister on Monday after winning the Labour leadership following Keir Starmer’s resignation.

Burnham left Westminster nearly a decade ago to become mayor of Greater Manchester and he returned to Parliament only weeks ago before securing the Labour leadership. He will become the 59th prime minister and the seventh to occupy Number 10 in the past decade.

Who is Andy Burnham?

Burnham, 56, previously served in several Labour governments before leaving Westminster in 2017 to become the mayor of Greater Manchester.

There, he emerged as one of Britain’s best-known regional politicians earning the nickname “King of the North” for his outspoken defence of northern England during the COVID-19 pandemic and his campaigns for greater regional investment.

Known for his approachable style, Burnham has often contrasted himself with traditional Westminster politicians. “When I said I was going to do politics differently, I meant it,” he said during his leadership campaign.

Supporters say that style has helped make him one of Labour’s most popular figures. But he now inherits the same challenges that confronted Keir Starmer, including a sluggish economy and high living costs.

When does Burnham become prime minister?

Burnham is expected to become prime minister on Monday, after formally accepting an invitation from King Charles III to form a government.

He will take office after Starmer tenders his resignation to the King at Buckingham Palace. Burnham will then travel to 10 Downing Street to deliver his first speech as PM and begin appointing his Cabinet.

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The King invites Burnham to form a government

After accepting Starmer’s resignation, King Charles will invite Burnham to Buckingham Palace and ask him to form a government. Burnham becomes prime minister the moment he accepts the King’s invitation.

The ceremony is traditionally known as “kissing hands”, although modern prime ministers simply greet the monarch during the private audience.

The new PM arrives at Downing Street

He then travels to his official home at 10 Downing Street, where he is expected to make his first statement in office. The whole sequence is typically broadcast live on television and will be over within hours.

Unlike the US, where presidential transitions last for months, a British prime minister typically has only a few hours on transition day to complete the move out of Downing Street, with much of the packing done in advance.

The logistical handover does not involve physical keys. The famous black door has no external keyhole and can only be opened from the inside by a 24-hour security detail.

He appoints his government

Once appointed, he will immediately begin naming his Cabinet, including senior ministers such as the chancellor, foreign secretary and home secretary. His government assumes office immediately, with no inauguration or parliamentary confirmation vote required.

Attention is expected to turn quickly to Burnham’s domestic agenda.

According to many media reports, one of his first major decisions could be to place Thames Water into a Special Administration Regime, bringing the much criticised company under temporary public control while it is restructured.

In his first speech as Labour leader, Burnham promised to chart “a new path” for Britain, saying his government would focus on making life more affordable and reducing regional inequalities.

“This change today is the most significant moment in our politics for 40 years. It will take us to a country where life is more affordable and all people and places are lifted from where they are now.”

He also pledged to govern for every part of the United Kingdom.

“I will be a leader for the North, the South, the East and the West, for Scotland, Wales and for Northern Ireland.”

Why isn’t there a general election?

The British parliamentary system allows the governing party to change its leader without holding a general election. Because Labour has a majority in the House of Commons, its new leader automatically becomes prime minister. The next general election does not have to be held until 2029, five years after Labour won the 2024 election.

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Keir Starmer announced on June 22 that he would step down as Labour leader after less than two years in office. His premiership has been under increasing pressure following a series of political controversies, including his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as Britain’s ambassador to the United States – despite his close ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

The pressure intensified after Labour suffered heavy losses in local elections in May. When Burnham returned to Parliament after winning a by-election, many Labour MPs rallied behind him as Starmer’s successor.

Starmer’s resignation triggered a Labour leadership contest. Under party rules, candidates must secure the backing of at least one-fifth of Labour MPs to enter the race. Burnham easily met that threshold and, with no other candidates standing, was elected unopposed.