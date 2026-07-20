Andy Burnham pledges end to political instability as he becomes UK PM

Britain’s seventh PM in a decade pledged major changes in bid to see off populist forces that are making large gains.

Andy Burnham has set out his vision for Britain as he took over as prime minister.

Burnham’s appointment was confirmed on Monday as he met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. Becoming the United Kingdom’s seventh premier in a decade, he pledged to end the political instability that has plagued the country and promised to instigate major change.

Burnham replaces Keir Starmer, who was ousted just two years after winning a landslide election victory amid ongoing gains by populist forces.

“Britain needs to show the world that we can regain our stability once ‌‌again,” Burnham said after arriving at his official home, 10 Downing Street in London, to rapturous applause. “We have not been good enough and we need to be better,” he said.

The former mayor of Greater Manchester said he was “fed up” with the country’s ⁠⁠revolving door of leadership, which should invite “a moment for reflection and new resolution” for British politics.

Starmer was ousted by his peers about a month ago. On leaving office, he labelled his work as prime minister “the privilege of my life” and said that Burnham has his “full support”.

Burnham did not refer to Starmer in his speech, instead focusing on how he will implement change.

“We will make this moment a circuit-breaker for Britain, bringing forward the biggest changes in the last 40 years. A new political model and a new economic model,” Burnham declared.

Promising Britons “some breathing space now”, he promised to announce ⁠⁠measures this week to help tackle the cost of living.

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The first instruction he will issue is “to end rough sleeping in our country”.

A 10-year plan for the country would come later in 2026, he added.

Regarding foreign policy, Burnham said Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be one of the first foreign leaders he will speak with to assure him that British support will remain “resolute” under his premiership.

“I will be with him [Zelenskyy] 100 percent, as Keir Starmer has been, and Keir has done quite an incredible job in not just backing Ukraine but being there in a personal way,” Burnham said. “And I will be absolutely there for him in the same way.”

The new PM also indicated he would have an early call with United States President Donald Trump.

Burnham is likely to announce his senior cabinet appointments shortly, with focus on who will replace Rachel Reeves as finance minister.

The “King of the North”, as Burnham has been nicknamed due to his time leading Manchester and supporting working class issues, has been backed by the Labour Party as the party’s best chance of reining in Nigel Farage’s populist, anti-immigration party Reform UK.

Just two years after centre-left Labour won a landslide in elections, Reform leads in the polls, with the next national vote due in 2029.