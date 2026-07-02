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UK’s likely next PM Andy Burnham faces defence funding gap

Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis is facing questions over the funding gap and whether Burnham was blindsided,

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ASHTON-IN-MAKERFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 20: Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester while on a door to door canvassing Campaign on May 20, 2026 in Ashton-in-Makerfield, England. The Makerfield by-election will take place on Thursday 18 June 2026 after Labour MP Josh Simons resigned to make way for Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to run giving him a route back to Westminster. While Labour won this seat at the 2024 general election with 45.2% of the vote to Reform UK's 31.8%, recent local council elections in May 2026 saw a shift, with Reform UK winning 49.8% of the area's vote compared to Labour's 24.3%. (Photo by Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images)
Andy Burnham only found out about the funding hole on the day it was published, according to a defence minister [File: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images]
By Al Jazeera Staff and Reuters
Published On 2 Jul 2026

Andy Burnham will have to find an additional 4.7 billion pounds ($6.2bn) to close a defence funding gap if, as is widely expected, he becomes the United Kingdom’s prime minister later this month.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday announced a long-delayed defence plan aimed at making the UK’s depleted armed forces war-ready amid ⁠rising security threats and warnings that Russia could attack a NATO member as soon as 2030.

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However, the plan’s commitment to spend an additional 15 billion pounds ($19.9bn) came under scrutiny within hours of its release after accompanying documents showed that almost a third of the funding still needed to be found in a budget later this ‌year.

Burnham only found out about the funding hole on the day it was published, Minister of Defence Procurement Luke Pollard said on Wednesday.

“It’s not unusual for governments to make announcements saying this is what we’ll spend, and then to complete the details of that at the next budget,” Pollard told Sky News.

Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis is facing questions over the funding gap and whether Burnham was blindsided by the need to plug it in his first budget.

Jarvis sidestepped repeated questions about whether it had been made clear to Burnham that he was being left with a funding gap.

“Of course, we’ve been talking to Andy Burnham and his team about this plan,” Jarvis told BBC Newsnight, pointing to Starmer’s focus on a “smooth transition” of power.

Burnham is widely expected to become the UK’s prime minister later in July.

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“I know that if Andy Burnham becomes the prime minister … that he will take national security as seriously as Keir has taken it,” Pollard said.

He later declined to answer questions on when Burnham had been told of the financial details, saying, “I’m not involved with those conversations,” in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Opposition politicians and former military chiefs also criticised the defence investment plan for failing to set out when defence spending would reach 3 percent of GDP, on the way to meeting the UK’s NATO commitment to spend 3.5 percent of GDP by 2035.

Starmer defended the costings on Tuesday, saying much of the additional funding would come from reallocating spending from other government departments.

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