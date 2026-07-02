More than 900 arrested during South Africa’s antimigrant protests

Wave of arrests made across South Africa as xenophobic tensions erupt into nationwide marches.

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South African police have arrested more than 900 people during nationwide antimigrant protests that were mostly peaceful but at times turned violent with shops looted and one person shot dead.

The demonstrations on Tuesday were organised by a coalition of more than 20 civil society groups, including the March and March movement. They were called to mark an unofficial “deadline” for undocumented migrants to leave the country.

Of 120 marches held across South Africa, 108 were peaceful while 12 saw police intervention, Deputy National Police Commissioner Tebello Mosikili said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Mosikili stated that reasons for the arrests ranged from public violence and robbery to immigration violations.

The Western Cape recorded the highest volume with 215 arrests, followed closely by the Eastern Cape with 208.

A statement issued by the Presidency said President Cyril Ramaphosa held an emergency meeting on Monday with key protest organisers to call for calm.

In the statement Ramaphosa acknowledged the core grievances of the demonstrators, writing: “South Africans have raised deep concerns about illegal immigration, border management, pressure on public services. … These concerns are real, and they deserve to be heard.”

However, the president drew a line at unlawful behaviour.

“Whatever the motivation, taking the law into one’s own hands is vigilantism and has no place in our constitutional democracy.”

Despite those warnings, localised flare-ups occurred.

In Johannesburg’s Alexandra township, police confirmed one person was shot dead late on Tuesday during looting of foreign-owned informal corner shops, known locally as spaza shops. Soldiers were also dispatched to Johannesburg’s inner city Hillbrow neighbourhood after a shooting that injured two people, including a 17-year-old.

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In the coastal city of Durban, thousands of protesters marched chanting “Abahambe!” (“They must go!”)

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma addressed the crowds, warning that demonstrations would continue every Thursday until the government enforces stricter border controls.

Human rights groups, including Amnesty International South Africa, condemned the targeting of migrants, arguing they are being used as scapegoats for deeper socioeconomic failures, high unemployment and a backlogged asylum system.