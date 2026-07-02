Spain, Portugal and Switzerland take centre stage as the knockout drama continues across North America.

Thursday’s World Cup round of 32 action brings another busy schedule, with Spain, Portugal and Switzerland all in knockout action across North America.

Alongside the games, the tournament continues to deliver big storylines, including surprise results and late comebacks to fan celebrations, controversy and off-field headlines.

Here is what we know:

What is the schedule for Thursday’s game?

Spain vs Austria (noon/19:00 GMT) at Los Angeles Stadium.

(noon/19:00 GMT) at Los Angeles Stadium. Portugal vs Croatia (7pm/23:00 GMT) at Toronto Stadium, Ontario, Canada.

(7pm/23:00 GMT) at Toronto Stadium, Ontario, Canada. Switzerland vs Algeria (8pm/03:00 GMT on Friday) at BC Place Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

What is the prediction for Spain vs Austria?

Spain and Austria have not faced each other regularly, but recent history has been firmly in Spain’s favour. La Roja are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Austria, with each of the last two ending in emphatic four-goal victories.

Spain head into the tie as clear favourites to book their place in the last 16. According to the Opta supercomputer, Luis de la Fuente’s side won 70.6 percent of 25,000 pre-match simulations over 90 minutes.

That said, the round of 32 has already produced enough surprises to serve as a warning. Austria were given a 12.2 percent chance of winning inside 90 minutes, while draws accounted for the remaining 17.3 percent of simulations.

Factoring in extra time and penalties, the supercomputer rates Spain’s chances of reaching the last 16 at 79.5 percent, leaving Austria with a 20.5 percent probability of causing an upset.

What is the prediction for Portugal vs Croatia?

Portugal have enjoyed the upper hand in this fixture over the years. They have lost just one of their 10 meetings with Croatia in all competitions, while remaining unbeaten across six competitive encounters, winning five and drawing the other.

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Portugal head into the contest as favourites to progress. The Opta supercomputer gave Portugal a 54.5 percent chance of winning inside 90 minutes across 25,000 pre-match simulations.

Croatia’s chances of victory were rated at 20.4 percent, while 25.1 percent of simulations ended level after normal time, meaning extra time and potentially penalties.

What is the prediction for Switzerland vs Algeria?

This will be the first competitive meeting between Switzerland and Algeria, although the sides have faced each other twice previously in friendly matches.

On both occasions, Switzerland came out on top, winning 2-1 in 1983 and following that up with a 2-0 victory three years later.

Switzerland head into the tie as clear favourites to progress. The Opta supercomputer ran 25,000 pre-match simulations and gave them a 49.5 percent chance of winning inside 90 minutes.

Algeria, meanwhile, were assigned a 23.9 percent chance of victory in normal time, while 26.6 percent of simulations resulted in a draw, potentially pushing the contest into extra time and penalties.

Which teams have advanced to the round of 16, and which have been eliminated?

With three of the six days of the round of 32 now complete, seven teams have already secured their places in the round of 16:

Canada (beat South Africa 1-0)

Brazil (beat Japan 2-1)

Paraguay (beat Germany on penalties after a 1-1 draw)

Morocco (beat the Netherlands on penalties after a 1-1 draw)

Norway (beat Ivory Coast 2-1)

France (beat Sweden 3-0)

Mexico (beat Ecuador 2-0)

England (beat DR Congo 2-1)

USA (beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0)

Eliminated teams so far:

South Africa

Japan

Germany

Netherlands

Ivory Coast

Sweden

Ecuador

DR Congo

Bosnia and Herzegovina

What else is happening?

Harry Kane’s match-winning brace

Kane produced a dramatic late double as England came from behind to beat the Democratic Republic of the Congo 2-1 in Atlanta, securing their place in the last 16.

Chasing a first major tournament title in 60 years, Thomas Tuchel’s side were on the brink of a major upset after Brian Cipenga put DR Congo ahead early on.

England, however, were spared a shock exit thanks to their captain’s decisive intervention, with Kane scoring twice late on to turn the match around and seal progression to the next round.

Social media quickly lit up in celebration of Kane’s match-winning performance.

‘Wonderwall’ sung by fans

Supporter singing has become one of the defining features of football culture at this World Cup, with fans once again proving just as influential as the action on the pitch.

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From Norway’s rowing-style chants to American supporters belting out “Country Roads, Take Me Home”, post-match celebrations have taken on a musical identity of their own.

England players and fans celebrated their dramatic comeback victory over DR Congo by singing Brit-pop band Oasis’s widely known “Wonderwall” song together after the final whistle.

Iran football team welcomed home after World Cup exit

Iran’s football team has landed back in Tehran after their World Cup exit to hundreds of fans warmly welcoming them home.

“Their performance was truly excellent,” Zahra Hosseini, a Tehran resident told Al Jazeera.

“They played really well in the enemy’s country. That’s why I came here to tell them that every single one of them was outstanding.”

“They raised our country’s flag in a place that has never wanted what was good for us,” she added.

Ronaldo arrives in Toronto

Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked huge excitement in Toronto after Portugal arrived ahead of their World Cup clash with Croatia.

On Wednesday, hundreds of fans lined highways, packed downtown streets, climbed vantage points and leaned out of high-rise buildings, all hoping to catch even a brief glimpse of the Portugal captain as the team travelled through the city.

Ronaldo was last in Toronto in 2009, when he appeared in a pre-season friendly with Real Madrid against Toronto FC at the same stadium that will host Thursday’s knockout match.

The atmosphere was boosted by a public holiday, adding to the crowds gathering across the city in anticipation of what could be one of Ronaldo’s final World Cup appearances.

Portugal vs Croatia ticket prices soar

Ticket prices for the World Cup round of 32 clash between Portugal and Croatia in Toronto have surged on resale platforms, with the average cost of the cheapest available ticket topping $3,000 on Saturday, according to price-tracking data from Ticketdata.

Four people die in Mexico City during World Cup celebrations

Mexican authorities said four people have died during celebrations in Mexico City following Mexico’s win over Ecuador, which secured a place in the World Cup round of 16.

Three victims were found unconscious near the Angel of Independence monument, where thousands had gathered to celebrate, while a fourth man later died in hospital after suffering a medical emergency.

Officials said emergency services responded quickly but were unable to save those involved. The causes of death are under investigation.

Controversy over winning penalty in Senegal’s game

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw called football a “cruel game” after his side’s dramatic late collapse against Belgium in the World Cup round of 32.

Senegal were leading 2-0 in the 85th minute, but Belgium struck twice late on before winning 3-2 in extra time, with a Youri Tielemans penalty sealing the comeback following a VAR review.

Thiaw insisted his team felt the penalty decision was harsh, saying they believed there was “no penalty” and that it changed the outcome of the match.

Defender Krepin Diatta added that Senegal “lost focus” in the closing stages, admitting the team failed in their mission despite their strong performance.

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Belgium now move into the last 16, where they will face the United States on Monday, July 6.