At least four killed in explosion inside busy Damascus cafe

At least four people have been killed in an explosion in a central Damascus cafe, Syrian state news agency SANA reported

The blast inside a cafe on Al-Nasser Street in the Al-Marjah district of central Damascus on Thursday with 10 injured according to the Syrian ministry of health.

The cafe is close to the Palace of Justice, which sits close to the Hejaz railway station and Al-Marjah Square in the capital’s busy commercial centre. The cause of the explosion is still not known.

An Al Jazeera colleague in Damascus said the explosion caused limited damage inside the cafe, and that security forces had set up a cordon around the site.

SANA said authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

More to come…