At least five killed in explosion inside central Damascus cafe

Blast at a cafe in Damascus reportedly kills five and wounds more than a dozen people.

Click here to share on social media

An explosion at a cafe in central Damascus has killed at least five people and injured 16, according to Syria’s Ministry of Health.

The explosion was reported at around 3:24pm local time (12:24 GMT) at a cafe on al-Nasser Street in the al-Marjah district, close to the Palace of Justice, according to Syrian state media.

An Al Jazeera correspondent in Damascus said Syrian security forces had cordoned off the site.

Syrian state television said the blast was caused by an explosive device.

Syrian news service SANA said authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

Footage from the site showed severe damage to the cafe with blood smeared on the floor.

“Traces of blood are all over the ground, the Interior Ministry is trying to gather evidence to see who is responsible,” said Milad Fadl, Al Jazeera’s Syria correspondent.

“Residents in the area gave first aid to the injured until the ambulances arrived.”

Security forces have cordoned off the area, fearing a secondary explosion.

The area where the blast happened has been busy due to recent trials being held for high-profile members of the former al-Assad government in the nearby Ministry of Justice.