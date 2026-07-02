California gets Bruce Lee Day in a first for US state’s Chinese Americans

Bruce Lee Day aims to honour the San Francisco-born martial arts legend as a cultural bridge and Asian-American icon.

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On Al Jazeera: Hong Kong exhibit celebrates what Bruce Lee taught his fans

Martial arts icon Bruce Lee will become the first Chinese American in California history to be honoured with an annual namesake day.

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law on Tuesday afternoon, officially designating May 17 as Bruce Lee Day.

Lee was born in San Francisco in 1940 and returned to the city on May 17, 1959, aged 18, after spending his childhood in Hong Kong.

His daughter, Shannon Lee, CEO of the Bruce Lee Foundation, said the honour reflects her father’s enduring legacy as a bridge between cultures.

“From young people who found confidence and possibility in his philosophy, to families who finally saw themselves represented on screen, to athletes who still draw on his teachings of discipline and inner strength, his reach is profound,” she said in a statement.

State Assembly member Matt Haney, who represents San Francisco, called Lee the “epitome of the best of California”.

“At a time when Asian Americans were too often absent from or stereotyped on screen, Bruce Lee helped generations see themselves represented with strength and dignity,” he said.

The Bruce Lee Foundation and Asian-American groups hope Bruce Lee will be celebrated each year with voluntary activities, including cultural exhibits, public events and classroom lessons.

Born to Chinese parents touring the US with an opera, Lee held birthright citizenship. He moved to Hong Kong as an infant, became a child actor, and studied Chinese kung fu before returning to the US in 1959.

He enrolled at the University of Washington in Seattle in 1961, but dropped out to teach martial arts.

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In the 1960s, Lee appeared in Hollywood, most notably as Kato in the TV series The Green Hornet, but said studios typecast him in racist roles and paid him less than white actors.

He returned to Hong Kong and starred in martial arts films, including The Big Boss and Fist of Fury.

Lee died tragically in 1973 at the age of 32 after an allergic reaction to pain medication.

His name and likeness remain widely popular.

Fans gather on his birthday, and a treatment he wrote for a television series inspired the HBO Max show “Warrior”.