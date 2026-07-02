Vatican expels members of rebel Catholic group over unapproved ordination

The Vatican says priests and lay Catholics who are part of a breakaway right-wing Catholic group that ordained bishops without Pope Leo XIV’s approval are in schism with the wider church and are now excommunicated.

In a decree on Thursday, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, the top watchdog authority for the 1.4-billion-member Roman Catholic Church, also warned Catholics globally that the Swiss-based Society of St Pius X is now celebrating the sacraments illicitly.

The ultraconservative group, which denies key church teachings, cannot officiate marriages or hear confessions validly, the decree said.

The Vatican decree was issued a day after the group consecrated four new bishops, defying a plea from Pope Leo not to do so.

It is a strict policy of the Catholic Church that only the pope may authorise the consecration of new ⁠bishops to maintain the church’s ties to Jesus’s 12 disciples, who are considered the first priests and bishops.

Thursday’s decree said the two bishops leading the unauthorised ordinations held in Switzerland on Wednesday have been excommunicated along with the four priests involved in the ceremony.

The Society of St Pius X did not immediately respond to the excommunications on Thursday. On Wednesday, it said it had to go forward with the ordinations without papal approval “owing to exceptional circumstances”.