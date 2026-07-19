Tate brothers arrested in Miami as UK adds rape, trafficking charges

Andrew and his brother Tristan, both US-UK nationals, were arrested in the US on Saturday, and the UK is seeking their extradition.

Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested in Miami, Florida, on Sunday on a sealed warrant, the United States Marshals Service said, and the United Kingdom government will seek their extradition on rape and sex trafficking charges.

British prosecutors announced that they will bring further charges, including rape and indecent images of a child, against the Tate brothers, who are dual US-UK citizens.

The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced Sunday that it will prosecute Andrew Tate, 39, on seven counts of rape, three for sex trafficking, three for assault, and 19 additional charges for offences relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography.

Tristan Tate, 38, will face one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, CPS said.

The brothers were already facing prosecution in the UK for 21 charges, including rape, human trafficking and actual bodily harm relating to three victims.

The new offending brings the total alleged victims to seven, and is alleged to have taken place between July 2010 and August 2017, CPS said.

The Tate brothers fled Romania after being arrested in 2022. In Romania, they face separate, unrelated charges, including rape and human trafficking.

The pair gained significant fame and notoriety online by showing off their lavish lifestyle. Their behaviour, which was often deemed offensive and misogynistic, drew extensive criticism even before the pair’s legal troubles began.

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Despite their controversy, the pair have a large following online, including many people in the US. In 2025, it was reported that a White House official intervened to protect them after US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials seized their electronic devices.

Both Andrew and Tristan Tate deny the charges brought against them.