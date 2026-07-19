Indian court rejects bid to release hunger-striking activist from hospital

An Indian court has rejected a petition from the wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk to release him from “illegal detention” in a New Delhi hospital, where he was forcibly taken by police after three weeks on hunger strike in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest movement.

“Despite repeated requests, the ⁠hospital has refused to discharge him or allow us to shift him to a private hospital of our choice,” Gitanjali Angmo said on X on Sunday, adding that she had “sought an urgent hearing” at the Delhi High Court.

But the judges endorsed the government’s decision to hospitalise Wangchuk against his wishes, and declined to order his immediate discharge. Another hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Judge Mini Pushkarna said doctors had administered only oral fluids and supplements with Wangchuk’s consent, adding: “It cannot be ⁠said that any force is being used against Mr Sonam Wangchuk ⁠or that his bodily autonomy is being violated in any manner whatsoever.”

Police seized the 59-year-old Wangchuk on Saturday at the Jantar Mantar, housing large 18th-century astronomical devices, which has become a protest site in the capital for the mostly youthful supporters of the CJP movement, and took him to the state-run Safdarjung Hospital.

“I have lost faith in Safdarjung Government Hospital,” Angmo said. “Despite repeated requests, the hospital has refused to discharge him or allow us to shift him to a private hospital of our choice. With around 30 police personnel stationed on our floor and well over 100 across the hospital, our movement is severely restricted. It is not medical care. It is illegal detention.”

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The hospital said on Sunday that Wangchuk’s vitals were stable, although his blood parameters remained “marginally altered” and he required sustained medical intervention and round-the-clock monitoring. Although doctors have stressed the “urgent need for treatment”, Wangchuk has refused medical interventions.

“If anything happens to Sonam, the hospital authorities and the government must bear full responsibility,” Angmo said.

“No family should have to fight the system simply to choose where their loved one receives medical care.”

The CJP movement emerged in May after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant likened some unemployed young people to “cockroaches”. Initially, it mainly involved satirical online memes. However, subsequently, hundreds of students and activists gathered at Jantar Mantar, where Wangchuk and other activists began a hunger strike on June 28.

The movement’s main demand is the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

India’s national examination system has come under intense public criticism over allegations of corruption and mismanagement. More than 2.2 million aspiring doctors had to retake the annual medical entrance exam under heavy security last month after the original test in May was voided because the questions were leaked in advance on messaging apps.

Students who had been struggling with months of stress and long hours of study in the run-up to the exam were outraged when they learned the initial test had been nullified and they had to do it all over again. More than a dozen aspirants were reported to have died by suicide.

Young Indians disillusioned with the government’s education and employment policies adopted the cockroach insult as an ironic badge of honour. Their campaign drew more than 21 million followers on Instagram within days.

As well as the resignation of the education minister, the movement is also demanding an overhaul of the examination system and compensation for the families of students who have taken their lives.

The founder of CJP, Abhijeet Dipke, announced an indefinite hunger strike on Saturday after Wangchuk was taken to hospital forcibly. Dipke said the government had made “a grave mistake”.

India’s Parliament session starts on Monday. The CJP plans to march to Parliament in New Delhi to press its demands.