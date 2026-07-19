Guyana ferry with 116 people on board capsizes; more than 50 rescued

Rescue operations for remaining passengers and crew ongoing, authorities say.

Click here to share on social media

Rescuers in Guyana are racing to find dozens of people missing at sea after a ferry carrying 116 passengers and crew capsized off the country’s coast, according to local authorities.

The MV Barima, which issued a distress call at about 11pm on Saturday (03:00 GMT on Sunday), capsized near Iron Punt while travelling from Guyana’s capital Georgetown to Port Kaituma.

Guyana’s Prime Minister Mark Phillips told the AFP news agency on Sunday that 53 people had been rescued. He said authorities expected to rescue more people as the search operation progresses during daylight hours.

The operation involves Guyana’s coastguard and private vessels, according to Guyana’s Public Works Minister Juan Edghill.

Edghill said the ferry was equipped with some 250 life jackets, eight lifeboats and other safety gear.

He added that a medical team was being dispatched to the search area to treat people “as soon as they are rescued”.

“There is an active search and rescue operation that is taking place, and we pray for the safety of all,” Edghill said in a video post shared on Facebook.

The circumstances surrounding the boat accident were not immediately clear.