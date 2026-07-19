Gaza cheers for Spain as World Cup final anticipation mounts

Football fans in Gaza express support for Spain in showdown with Argentina, citing Spanish solidarity with Palestinians.

Gaza City, Gaza Strip – Ahmed al-Bozm knows exactly which team he will support in the World Cup final.

“I’m completely behind Spain because they stood up for Palestine,” the 33-year-old Palestinian said before La Roja’s showdown against Argentina on Sunday.

It’s a view held by many people in the Gaza Strip, driven partly by the Spanish government’s positions during Israel’s genocidal war against Palestinians and the public expressions of support by Spanish sporting figures, including Barcelona star Lamine Yamal.

“We love you from Palestine,” al-Bozm said, sending a message to Yamal, who in May waved the Palestinian flag during Barcelona’s open-top bus parade after they won the La Liga championship.

“We support you wholeheartedly, and we hope you lift the World Cup trophy and raise the Palestinian flag as well,” he added.

As global anticipation mounts before the final, excitement is also sweeping across Gaza, even though following the tournament has become increasingly difficult after more than two years of Israeli attacks.

“People can only watch a match if electricity happens to be available, but generators shut down because fuel is scarce and too expensive,” said Adnan al-Afifi, a former footballer and stadium manager. “Ordinary Palestinians are paying the price.”

To try to revive a sense of sporting life that has largely disappeared during the war, Afifi has been organising World Cup-themed exhibition matches at the Palestine Sports Club in Gaza City, the only football club still operating and accessible to players in the Strip.

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On Thursday and Saturday, the club staged two simulated World Cup matches between teams representing Palestine and Spain.

The events featured referees and even a symbolic video assistant referee (VAR) system to give players a taste of a professional international match.

“The atmosphere was full of passion and positivity, and it was our biggest show of support for the Spanish national team,” said al-Afifi, 37.

‘These gestures mean a lot’

In May 2024, the Spanish government officially recognised the State of Palestine.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the move was intended to support a two-state solution in the Israel-Palestine conflict and help end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis while he also called for a ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Several athletes and coaches for Spain’s national team have also expressed solidarity with the people in Gaza, including Yamal and former Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola – gestures that have come to symbolise more than football to Palestinians.

“The entire Palestinian people hopes Spain wins the World Cup,” said Hatem al-Maghribi, the head coach of Gaza’s amputee football team, Gaza al-Irada, or Gaza Determination.

“These players lost their legs and their arms, but they have not lost their words of gratitude, love and appreciation for those who stood with Palestine,” al-Maghribi added while also thanking Egypt coach Hossam Hassan for publicly supporting Palestinians during the World Cup.

“These gestures mean a lot to us,” al-Afifi agreed.

“They make us feel that someone sees what we are going through.”

The former player said football in Gaza is slowly showing signs of recovery despite the devastation of the war but obstacles remain.

“All of Gaza’s major stadiums are out of service because of displacement and the security situation,” said a-Afifi.

He recalled playing in Gaza’s major stadiums over the past 25 years, from Rafah in the south to Beit Hanoon in the north, lamenting how many of them have been destroyed or converted into shelters for displaced families.

For now, football in Gaza has been limited to five-a-side pitches, where the Palestinian Football Association organises small local tournaments to keep players connected to the game.

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Despite war, destruction and a deepening humanitarian crisis, football has remained an important part of daily life in Gaza throughout the World Cup, offering a rare opportunity to escape the realities of war, even if only for 90 minutes.

“Everyone wants to watch the big matches, especially the final,” said al-Afifi, expressing hope that local organisations and community initiatives will organise public screenings for Sunday’s match across Gaza.

“Spain stood with the Palestinian cause and raised awareness internationally. We hope they will be rewarded by winning the World Cup,” Afifi added.

Despite his heart beating for Spain, al-Afifi stressed that this should not be interpreted as hostility towards Argentina despite expressions of support for Israel by Argentinian President Javier Milei and comments that have drawn criticism among Palestinians.

“We respect every national team, regardless of where they come from,” said al-Afifi. “Argentina is a great footballing nation and a school of football in terms of talent and performance. Supporting Spain does not mean we are enemies of the Argentinian team. We wish them well too.”

For his part, al-Maghribi expects a tough final.

“Argentina may have the better chances because of Lionel Messi,” he said, referring to the captain of the reigning world champions.

But al-Bozm was more bullish about Spain’s chances.

“I expect Spain to win 3-1 after extra time,” he said. “I think it will finish 1-1 in normal time before Spain scores twice in extra time.”