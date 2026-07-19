Exiled Cuban artist Otero Alcantara has arrived in US, Rubio confirms

Otero Alcántara is part of the San Isidro Movement, which has long been the target of Cuban repression.

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Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara, a high-profile Cuban artist who spent five years in prison, has arrived in the United States, where he is expected to live in exile.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed Alcantara’s arrival on Saturday and called on the Cuban government to free 700 other political prisoners detained in the country.

Otero Alcantara, 38, was sentenced to five years in prison for insulting national symbols, contempt and disturbing the public order.

The artist is a cofounder of Cuba’s San Isidro Movement, a group of artists and intellectuals who demanded greater freedoms in Cuba. The movement’s members have been a “constant target” of Cuban authorities’ repression, according to Amnesty International.

“For daring to imagine a free Cuba, he was harassed, detained and imprisoned time and again, but today, he is in exile,” Rubio said.

Rubio also called for the “immediate release” of “the more than 700 unjustly detained political prisoners” in Cuba.

Rights groups have repeatedly called on Cuban authorities to release hundreds of political prisoners.

US economic and diplomatic pressure on Cuba has grown in recent years as tensions between the two countries have escalated.

Earlier this week, the US Department of the Treasury sanctioned Cuba’s Ministry of Tourism and other entities related to the country’s tourism industry, which acts as an economic lifeline for the isolated Caribbean island.

Cuba’s energy infrastructure has nearly collapsed under a US-imposed oil blockade, with blackouts affecting millions across the island.

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“The Trump administration remains committed to the Cuban people’s pursuit of freedom,” Rubio said.