US military says two service members killed in Iranian strike in Jordan

US and Iran have stepped up attacks in the last week, prompting alarm about return to full-scale war across the region.

The United States military says that two service members have been killed and four medically evacuated following an Iranian missile and drone attack in Jordan.

In a statement shared on Saturday, US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees US military operations in the Middle East, said that one service member remains missing following an Iranian strike on Friday.

“On July 17, two US service members in Jordan were killed in action as US Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. Additionally, one service member is currently missing in action,” the statement reads.

“Four American service members were medically evacuated to Jordanian hospitals. They have since been discharged. Other personnel who were evaluated for minor injuries have returned to duty.

“Out of respect for the families, CENTCOM will withhold additional information, including the identities of the fallen warriors, until 24 hours after the next of kin have been notified.”

The statement appears to be the first US confirmation of casualties resulting from renewed Iranian strikes on US forces, following the breakdown of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that temporarily paused fighting between the US and Israel, and Iran.

Observers have watched escalating attacks between Iranian and US forces with growing alarm, warning that people across the region would suffer from a return to war.

The US has struck Iranian civilian infrastructure, including bridges and desalination plants.

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Iranian forces have also reportedly struck energy infrastructure and desalination facilities, a key source of water, in Gulf states that host US military forces.

Legal experts have said such attacks by both sides violate international law.

The head of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) slammed recent Iranian attacks on Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain as a “war crime” and “highly dangerous escalation”, saying that the strikes included the targeting of civilian infrastructure.

Neither side, however, appears to be interested in stepping back.

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei slammed US attacks in a statement shared on Saturday, saying that they proved that US President Donald Trump’s signature was “worthless and invalid”.