UK by-election sees record 34 candidates as Farage seeks return

Count Binface, a man with a bin on his head, is currently the Reform UK leader’s top competition.

Nigel Farage will face a record field of 33 opponents as he seeks to regain his parliamentary seat in a by-election triggered by his resignation earlier this month.

Tendring District Council, which is administering the vote in Clacton, said the field of 34 candidates is believed to be the largest ever for a United Kingdom parliamentary election. Most constituency contests feature only a handful of candidates.

Farage, leader of the right-wing Reform UK party, resigned as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Clacton after weeks of controversy over gifts and donations that he had not initially declared under parliamentary rules.

The scrutiny intensified after it emerged in June that Farage had received a five-million-pound ($6.7m) gift from a billionaire cryptocurrency investor. Questions were later raised about other gifts and donations he had received, including allegations that one donor was a convicted fraudster.

Farage has denied wrongdoing and says he is standing again so voters can decide whether he should continue to represent them in parliament.

Britain’s main political parties are not contesting the by-election, describing it as a “media circus”. That has left the contest largely to smaller parties, independent candidates and satirical campaigners.

Among the best-known challengers is comedian Jon Harvey, standing as Count Binface, a novelty candidate who campaigns wearing a metal bin on his head. He previously ran against former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Uxbridge and has twice contested London’s mayoral election.

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Also standing is Alan “Howling Laud” Hope, leader of the Official Monster Raving Loony Party, a long-established satirical political party that has contested British elections for decades.

Actor turned fringe far-right politician Lawrence Fox, who previously ran for the position of mayor of London, is also running.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in London on Friday, Farage said the by-election would allow voters to decide whether to return him to parliament.

“The people of Clacton can decide whether they back me or whether they back the establishment.

“I’ve taken a punt because I like a gamble,” he said. “I think they’re going to come down on my side. I hope and pray that they do. Yes, let the people decide. Let the people be my judge, not the Westminster elite.”

Online prediction market Polymarket gives Farage an implied probability of about 95 percent of winning the by-election, with Count Binface a distant second.

The election will take place on August 13.