Trump Media reportedly mulling fee for first access to social media posts

US president has frequently been accused of trading government influence for improper financial gain.

United States President Donald Trump’s social media company is reportedly considering charging a $100,00 monthly fee for priority access to his social media posts.

But that prospect has raised major ethical concerns, with critics denouncing the idea as a barrier to government transparency — and a means for Trump to profit from the presidency.

The news agency Reuters indicated on Friday that Trump Media and Technology Group, which owns the website Truth Social, has discussed charging financial traders and firms a steep fee for early access to Trump’s posts.

A lower-tier fee of $60,000 a month was also reportedly discussed for firms that sign up for a three-year plan. The British newspaper The Financial Times also reported similar details.

As president of one of the world’s largest economies, Trump has the power to move markets with his statements. Economists say his remarks on social media — about new policies like tariffs or international conflicts — can spur changes in global financial prospects.

But pushback to the Truth Social fee proposal was swift. Trump has long garnered criticism for leveraging the power of his office for personal benefit, and ethics experts characterised any fee as a threat to the functioning of US democracy.

“He’s selling expedited, privileged access to information about what he is doing as president,” said Kathleen Clark, an expert in conflict-of-interest rules at Washington University School of Law.

She told The Associated Press news agency, “It’s yet more brazen corruption, an improper exploitation of government power to enrich himself.”

Trump has made frequent use of social media during his time in office. During his first term, he was an avid user on the social media platform Twitter, now X.

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But his false claims about the 2020 presidential election — and the subsequent attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 — prompted several platforms to suspend his account.

Trump responded by investing in his own media company instead, and he owns a majority stake in the Trump Media and Technology Group.

Truth Social is one of its signature products, and Trump has used the social media platform almost exclusively since his 2021 departure from Twitter.

He frequently turns to Truth Social to announce everything from attacks on Iran to changes in trade policy.

During the US-Israel war on Iran, Trump’s social media posts frequently prompted dramatic swings in the global energy markets, which suffered as Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz to commercial traffic.

A social media post from the president announcing a 90-day pause on new tariffs on April 9, 2025, also saw financial indexes rise sharply.

The Trump Media and Technology Group announced on Thursday that it would offer a paid-for, licensed data feed dubbed “Truth API” for banks and trading firms, granting them privileged access to the website’s 10 most influential accounts, of which Trump’s is by far the most prominent.

Democratic lawmakers were among those who criticised that announcement, with Senator Ron Wyden saying that it would “make Wall Street traders rich” along with the Trump family.