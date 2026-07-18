News|South China Sea

Manila protests ‘racist’ portrayal of Filipinos in China Daily videos

The diplomatic spat is rooted in the ongoing dispute between China and the Philippines over sovereignty in the South China Sea.

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WEST PHILIPPINE SEA, PHILIPPINES - DECEMBER 10: A China coast guard vessel sails near the Filipino ship on a resupply mission to the communities and Filipino military personnel stationed in the Spratlys, on December 10, 2023, in Palawan, Philippines. Escorted by Philippine Coast Guard ships, civil society and fishing community gathered in El Nido town to embark on a civilian-led resupply and gift mission to residents and military personnel stationed in the far flung islands in the contested area of the Spratlys group of islands as Christmas nears. The mission was cut short as China navy and coast guard ships present in the area prompted the captain of the Filipino supply boat to turn back, against the assurance of the Philippine Coast Guard to push through. China cost guard ships earlier fired water cannons and rammed another civilian boat performing resupply missions to Ayungin Shoal and a government fisheries boat in Scarborough shoal. The Philippines, the only predominantly Christian nation in South East Asia, has been celebrating Christmas for more than 400 years. (Photo by Jes Aznar/Getty Images)
The fight over racism in the Chinese media has its roots in the long-running debate over sovereignty in the South China Sea [File: Jes Aznar/Getty Images]
By Al Jazeera Staff
Published On 18 Jul 2026

The Philippines has lodged a diplomatic protest with China over what it called the “racist depiction” of Filipinos in a series of videos published by state-backed newspaper China Daily.

The videos, which depicted Filipinos as monkeys, went “beyond political debate” and resorted to “demeaning, dehumanizing, and racist depictions of Filipinos,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday.

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Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Maria Theresa Lazaro raised the issue directly with China’s ambassador to the country, while the department also lodged a formal diplomatic protest condemning the videos.

Its embassy in Beijing separately published an open letter addressed to the editor of China Daily, flagging the outlet for “breach of editorial norms and principles”, and urging the publication to “uphold dignity, respect, and truth” in public discourse.

China Daily describes itself as China’s most-read English-language newspaper. It claims a combined audience of more than 470 million people. It has more than 110 million followers on Facebook, where the videos were shared.

The videos were published as part of a series marking the 10th anniversary of the 2016 South China Sea arbitral award, in which an international tribunal ruled overwhelmingly in favour of the Philippines and found that China’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea had no legal basis under international law.

Beijing has rejected the ruling and continues to assert sovereignty over most of the South China Sea, where tensions have remained high.

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The dispute centres on features including the Spratly Islands and Scarborough Shoal, both of which are claimed by China and the Philippines.

The South China Sea is estimated to have 11 billion barrels of untapped oil and 190 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

The dispute has led to repeated confrontations between Chinese coastguard vessels and Philippine ships, including collisions and the use of water cannon that Manila says have endangered its personnel and fishermen.

The Philippines has received diplomatic backing from the United States and other allies including Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom, which have repeatedly called for respect for the 2016 arbitral ruling.

In a joint statement released this month, the countries reaffirmed their support for what they described as the tribunal’s “legally binding” and “definitive” findings and warned against “unilateral actions including by force or coercion that threaten peace and stability in the region”.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and China Daily had not publicly responded to the Philippine protest at the time of publication.

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