Mandela Day: What his legacy means in today’s South Africa

As South Africa grapples with inequality and division, Mandela Day has taken on new political significance.

Johannesburg, South Africa – Nelson Mandela Day has become the backdrop for a wider debate in South Africa over the values the former president represented, as the country grapples with inequality, economic frustration and growing divisions over how to address social problems.

That debate has been sharpened this year by the decision of March and March, a coalition of anti-immigration activists that has organised protests across South Africa in recent months, to use Mandela Day activities to inspect businesses in towns across the Eastern Cape, Mandela’s home province, and identify undocumented workers and businesses they allege are operating illegally.

The move has drawn condemnation from the Nelson Mandela Foundation, which says using Mandela Day to target migrants undermines the principles of dialogue, constitutionalism and human dignity that shaped Mandela’s public life.

Instead of dedicating Mandela Day’s traditional 67 minutes to community service, March and March says it will use the occasion to physically remove undocumented immigrants from towns and workplaces.

The group argues that the government has failed to secure the country’s borders, enforce immigration laws and prioritise job opportunities for South Africans.

Nelson Mandela International Day, marked July 18, was established by the United Nations in 2009. The 67 minutes of service are a tribute to the 67 years Mandela devoted to public life and the struggle for justice.

Mbongiseni Buthelezi, chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, told Al Jazeera that groups using the occasion to target immigrants were turning a day of service into one of division.

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“What we do see now is something that is quite divisive and quite unhelpful, and it is something that we absolutely condemn,” he said. “We have seen some groups saying they are going to use Mandela Day to rid cities of immigrants. We condemn that unequivocally. That is unacceptable.”

A country under pressure

The dispute comes as South Africa faces intense economic pressure, including high unemployment, inequality and frustration over public services.

March and March argues that undocumented migrants contribute to job competition and place pressure on communities already struggling with limited opportunities. The movement has called for tighter border controls and stronger enforcement of immigration laws.

Critics say migrants have become a focus for anger over wider government failures.

Buthelezi said South Africa’s economic and social challenges should not be blamed on migrants.

“We are living through a very difficult moment where many opportunistic actors are seizing upon the very real grievances that many people have about the failings of the state,” he said. “But we need to separate those two things. The failings of the state are not the responsibility of immigrants in South Africa.”

The government has condemned xenophobia while increasing immigration enforcement. Officials say more than 53,000 foreign nationals have been deported or repatriated since a nationwide migration operation began, mainly to neighbouring countries including Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique.

Authorities have also warned communities not to take the law into their own hands, but anti-migrant groups have continued organising their own campaigns.

The African National Congress (ANC) Veterans’ League president, Snuki Zikalala, who served alongside Mandela, said the former president would never have condoned the targeting of African migrants.

“Not in Mandela’s name. People must not use Mandela’s name. We cannot chase people out of South Africa as if they are animals. They are human beings,” he said.

Zikalala said the ANC, the party Mandela led until 1997, bore some responsibility for failing to remain active in communities and allowing poor leadership to take hold. The party has seen a huge decline in support and is currently governing the country through a multi-party coalition.

“It’s disappointing that we didn’t do our work as the ANC to sensitise citizens but also government for allowing porous borders.”

He said the ANC believed March and March was a group being used to destabilise the country.

The organisation’s leaders have repeatedly rejected those allegations, saying their campaign is solely focused on putting South Africans first.

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Who owns Mandela’s legacy?

The controversy has revived a broader debate over how Mandela is remembered and used in today’s South Africa.

Neeshan Bolton, executive director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, told Al Jazeera that Mandela’s identity as a liberation leader has increasingly been overshadowed by a simpler image focused on community service.

“What we’ve seen over the years is the distortion of what Mandela meant for this country,” Bolton said. “His identity as a liberation fighter has gradually been stripped away and replaced by something that can be used for any and all acts of service.”

Bolton said Mandela’s name is often invoked by groups with competing political positions.

This year’s Mandela Day theme, “It is still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity,” comes as South Africa continues to wrestle with questions about inequality, belonging and responsibility.

For the Nelson Mandela Foundation, using Mandela’s name to justify targeting migrants contradicts the principles he fought for. For March and March, the campaign reflects frustration with a government they believe has failed to act.

As Bolton warned: “Everybody has been able to claim him and interpret him in a way that suited them.”