Eight killed, at least 34 missing after landslide in China’s Chongqing

Landslide has buried homes and forced more than 1,100 people to evacuate.

Rescuers are rushing to locate dozens of people missing in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing, after a deadly landslide buried homes in the area, according to Chinese authorities.

The landslide took place around 9:10am (01:10 GMT) on Friday in Chongqing’s Pengshui county, killing eight people, leaving 34 unaccounted for and displacing more than 1,100, reported state media.

Footage shared by China’s CCTV broadcaster showed a huge buildup of rocks and dirt covering part of a residential and commercial street at the bottom of a mountain in the region.

Ten people have been rescued from the debris, including two who are seriously injured, reported China’s state-run Xinhua news agency.

Water, electricity and gas supplies were cut off within a one-kilometre (0.6-mile) radius of the landslide to prevent further disruptions. More than 800 rescuers have gone to the site, reported CCTV.

Authorities said they sent more than 8,000 disaster relief items to Chongqing, including tents, folding beds and family emergency kits.

Pengshui county is located in the southeast part of Chongqing, bordering the provinces of Hubei and Guizhou.

The area where the landslide happened is known for “unpredictable” steep terrain, a local official told a news conference, adding that dangerous rocks remain along the sides of the cliff.

The government has allocated 50 million yuan ($7.36m) in natural disaster relief funds to support the rescue and relief operations and to provide assistance to affected residents, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management said.

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Chinese President Xi Jinping called for officials to organise the search and rescue operation in a scientific manner and to quickly probe the cause of the disaster, according to comments carried by Xinhua.

China suffered another landslide earlier this month in the mountainous region of China’s western province of Gansu, which killed 21 people.