US approves nearly $2bn in weapons sale to Saudi Arabia

The sale intends to bolster Saudi air defence systems as the kingdom risks escalation with the Iran-backed Houthis.

⁠The⁠ US Department of State has ⁠approved a potential $1.96bn weapons sale to Saudi Arabia.

Announced on Wednesday, the foreign military sale, estimated at nearly $2bn, aims to bolster Saudi Arabia’s air defences as the US-Israel war on Iran ramps up.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a Major non-NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Gulf Region,” the State Department said in a news release.

The ⁠principal contractor will be ⁠BAE Systems.

Among the weapons the Gulf kingdom seeks are up to 20,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems and their warheads, which the US Navy’s website describes as “an inexpensive way to destroy targets while limiting collateral damage in close combat”.

“The proposed sale will improve Saudi Arabia’s capability to deter current and future threats by strengthening its homeland defense, and improving interoperability with US forces, and other regional and NATO forces,” the State Department release said.

The move comes as Saudi Arabia appears to be on the brink of renewed war with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis after they fired missiles at an airport in the southern Saudi city of Abha on Monday.

The Houthi attack followed air strikes that hit Sanaa airport, diverting a flight transporting a Houthi delegation returning from the Iranian supreme leader’s funeral. The Houthis blamed Riyadh for the attack.

‌Yemen’s Houthi ⁠leader, ⁠Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, said on Thursday that all ⁠Saudi oil and other vital facilities ⁠would be targets for the group’s missiles and drones if Riyadh ‌involves itself in what he described as “comprehensive aggression” against Yemen and moved towards escalation.

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The move also comes as ceasefire between the United States and Iran breaks down and the US ramps up its attacks, after imposing a naval blockade.

“There will be no adverse impact on US Defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale,” the release said.