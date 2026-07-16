Nicaragua severs diplomatic ties with Italy over 1978 murder case

The rift follows Italy’s renewed demand for Nicaragua extradite the man convicted of killing a former prime minister.

Nicaragua has cut diplomatic ties with Italy in a dispute over its refusal to extradite a man convicted in the 1978 kidnapping and murder of former Italian Prime Minister Aldo Moro.

Nicaragua’s Foreign Ministry announced the decision on Thursday, saying the diplomatic rupture was in response to comments by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

Tajani had criticised the Central American country for harbouring and giving citizenship to Alessio Casimirri, a former member of the far-left Red Brigades, who was found guilty of Moro’s killing.

Speaking at a summit for the European People’s Party (EPP) in the Spanish capital Madrid, Tajani said Italy had nothing in common “with the vision of extremist governments such as that of Nicaragua, a country that still provides protection to dangerous terrorists”, citing Casimirri.

Moro was kidnapped by the Red Brigades in March 1978. The armed group demanded the release of jailed members in exchange for his freedom, but he was found dead in the boot of a car in Rome about two months later.

Casimirri has lived in Nicaragua for decades, and Italy has repeatedly called for his extradition. But Nicaragua’s constitution bars it from extraditing its own citizens.

Tajani said in a statement that Italy would continue calling for Casimirri’s extradition.

“Italy will continue to demand that Casimirri answer to the Italian justice system for the crimes of which he has been found guilty, as has already been requested in a European Parliament resolution,” Tajani said.

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“Italy will continue to resolutely defend this demand, out of respect for the memory of the victims of terrorism and the principles of justice.”