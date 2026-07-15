French Parliament approves landmark assisted-dying bill

Parliament adopted the text by 291 votes to 241, though it still needs approval from the Constitutional Council.

French lawmakers have adopted a ⁠bill that will create a legal right to assisted dying for adults with incurable illnesses, following an intense ethical and political debate.

The legislation, which was passed on Wednesday in France’s parliament, will allow a person to receive a lethal ⁠substance under strict conditions, should they request it. The substance could be self-administered or administered by a doctor or nurse if the patient is physically unable to do so.

Access to assisted dying will be restricted to adults who are French citizens or legal residents in France, and who suffer from an incurable life-threatening illness that is in an advanced or terminal phase. It will also be reserved for patients who experience constant physical or psychological suffering linked to that condition, and are fully capable of making “free and informed” decisions.

The lower house of Parliament, the National Assembly, adopted the text by 291 votes to 241.

“On this issue, which is as personal as it is serious, and which concerns life, suffering and dignity, there was only one possible ‌approach: to take the time to listen, engage in dialogue and hold a debate,” President Emmanuel Macron said on X.

“In 2022, I made a commitment to forge this path together with the French people. With seriousness, humility and full respect for our democracy, I have honoured that commitment.”

If the country’s Constitutional Council approves the legislation, France will join the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland and Canada in legalising assisted dying.

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Supporters say the legislation will give people facing unbearable suffering at the end of life greater autonomy and control over how they die, while maintaining strict safeguards.

“People will be able to decide for themselves when and how they want to die once their suffering has become unbearable and can no longer be relieved,” said Anne ⁠Raynaud, a representative of France’s association for the right to die in dignity.

Opponents, including sections of the far-right National Rally party and religious groups, argued that legalising assisted dying could risk the process being abused. The Catholic Church is among those that have opposed the legislation, with one bishop threatening to deny communion to lawmakers who support it.

“A society grounded in fraternity supports, protects, and cares ⁠for people,” said Bruno Retailleau, a conservative presidential candidate. “It never gives up on the most fragile among us,” he wrote in criticism of the bill on X.

France’s Senate, where the conservative right has a majority, voted against it, but the lower house of ‌Parliament has the final word – even though the bill could still be reviewed and amended by the Constitutional Council.