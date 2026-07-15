Fourteen-year-old boy charged over alleged plot targeting London mosques

Suspect is charged with ‘preparation of terrorist acts – linked to extreme right-wing terrorism’, say British police.

A 14-year-old boy arrested by British police has been charged with a crime related to “terrorism” over an alleged plot to target local mosques.

London’s Metropolitan Police revealed the charge against the unnamed boy on Wednesday, saying he was suspected of preparing to carry out an “act of terrorism” in connection with “extreme right-wing” ideology.

“This is a very ⁠serious terrorism charge ⁠against a young boy and likely to be highly concerning to the public and ⁠the local community,” said Helen Flanagan, head of ⁠counterterrorism policing in London.

Police said they did not believe the ‌case pointed to a wider threat, but added that they had contacted the mosques, located in south London’s Sutton area, and offered advice and support.

“We know this will be particularly concerning to the Muslim community and we are working closely with the venues affected to ensure they are kept updated and to provide advice, support and reassurance, and this will continue,” said Flanagan.

British police first arrested the boy on July 9 over criminal damage to a car, but later searches uncovered documents that led to a charge of “conduct in preparation for giving effect to an intention to conduct acts of terrorism”, the Metropolitan Police said.

The suspect is set to appear before a magistrates’ court in London on Thursday.

The incident marks the latest of several alleged plots or attacks targeting Muslims in the United Kingdom.

Earlier this week, British police arrested 12 people in connection with an “extreme right-wing” plot to target an Islamic gathering held in Suffolk in eastern England.

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Last month, a man was charged with attempted murder linked to “terrorism” after going on a suspected anti-Muslim stabbing rampage in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Detective Chief Superintendent Nick Blackburn, who oversees local policing in south London, said authorities would work to provide “reassurance and support” to the local Muslim community after the latest arrest.

“We should not underestimate the cumulative impact of incidents of this nature on the Muslim community,” h said.