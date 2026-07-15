Spain booked its place in the World Cup final while England and Argentina prepare for the game at Atlanta Stadium.

The FIFA World Cup is reaching its final stages, with Spain already through to the championship match and England set to face Argentina for the remaining spot.

Spain booked its place in the World Cup final after a 2-0 victory over France, while England and Argentina prepare for the semifinal at Atlanta Stadium.

Here is what to know:

What is the schedule for the second semifinal?

England vs Argentina, on Wednesday, July 15 (19:00 GMT) – Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, US

What do we know about the finals?

Spain booked a spot in the finals after defeating France 2-0 in Tuesday’s first semifinal at AT&T Stadium. Spain’s defence once again proved to be the difference-maker, recording its sixth clean sheet of the tournament while keeping France off the scoreboard.

The victory sends Spain back to the World Cup final for the first time since 2010.

Spain’s opponent in the final will be decided on Wednesday, July 15, when Argentina and England meet in the second semifinal.

Although France fell short of reaching the final, its World Cup campaign is not finished. The team will still have one more match to play, facing the loser of the Argentina-England semifinal in the third-place play-off game.

The schedule for the final is:

Spain vs winner of England/Argentina, on Sunday, July 19 (19:00 GMT) – MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

Third place:

France vs England/Argentina loser, on Saturday, July 18 (22:00 GMT)- Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

What are the predictions for England vs Argentina?

There is almost nothing separating England and Argentina ahead of their highly anticipated second semifinal, with both teams arriving in good form and with history on the line. According to the Opta supercomputer, England have a slight edge, advancing in 51.9 percent of projected simulations.

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In an unprecedented statistical takeaway, England captain Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have each scored six goals, marking the first time in World Cup history that two players from the same nation have reached that milestone in a single tournament.

Argentina, led by Golden Boot frontrunner Lionel Messi with eight goals, enter the semifinal as the highest-scoring team at the 2026 World Cup, having found the net 17 times. One more goal would see them match their record for most goals scored in a single World Cup campaign.

Wednesday’s clash at Atlanta Stadium renews one of international football’s most storied rivalries, with the winner moving one step closer to World Cup immortality.

What other things are happening?

France’s World Cup dream ends

Spain has reached the World Cup final for the first time since 2010 after their semifinal triumph against France in Dallas.

La Roja once again showcased its defensive strength, keeping a clean sheet against a Les Bleus side that entered the match with one of the tournament’s most dangerous attacks, led by captain Kylian Mbappe.

Spain opened the scoring in the 22nd minute when Mikel Oyarzabal calmly converted a penalty after Lamine Yamal was brought down in the box. Pedro Porro added a second goal in the 58th minute, finishing off a move created by Dani Olmo to put Spain firmly in control.

For France, the loss ended hopes of reaching a third consecutive World Cup final. They had entered the semifinal unbeaten through their first six matches and had scored 16 goals in the tournament, but they struggled to break down Spain’s midfield and create consistent chances.

Mbappe gave a candid assessment of France’s performance after the defeat, admitting his team failed to execute its game plan and allowed Spain too much control.

“We didn’t play the game we wanted, technically or tactically,” Mbappe said. “When you don’t do what you have to do in a World Cup semifinal, you don’t win.”

The 27-year-old also highlighted Spain’s dominance in midfield, where Rodri and Fabian Ruiz were able to dictate the tempo with time and space on the ball. Mbappe said defensive communication and pressing decisions were major issues throughout the match.

France’s strategy was to pressure Spain high up the pitch and disrupt its possession-based style, but Spain repeatedly played through the press and quickly regained control whenever France won the ball back.

Lamine Yamal makes history on the World Cup stage

Yamal continues to prove that age is no barrier in the World Cup.

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The Spain teenager played a crucial role in his team’s 2-0 semifinal victory over France, creating the moment that changed the match. As France defender Lucas Digne attempted to clear a loose ball inside his own penalty area, Yamal recognised the opening, rushed in, and forced the issue. Digne failed to see the incoming forward and caught Yamal with his follow-through, resulting in a penalty for Spain.

Although Yamal has scored just once during Spain’s run to the World Cup final, his impact has extended far beyond the scoresheet. The Barcelona star’s intelligent movement and ability to create opportunities have been key parts of La Roja’s success.

The match came just one day after Yamal celebrated his 19th birthday, and his performance gave Spain manager Luis de la Fuente another example of the maturity he has shown throughout his first World Cup appearance.

“This team interprets every play of the game perfectly,” de la Fuente said after Spain secured its place in the final.

Yamal’s clever play earned the penalty, but it was the veteran Oyarzabal who stepped up to take the chance and delivered. The Real Sociedad forward calmly placed his shot into the top-right corner in the 22nd minute, scoring his team-leading fifth goal of the tournament.

Tom Cruise and IShowSpeed join the World Cup closing ceremony

A wide array of performers, from actor Tom Cruise to streamer IShowSpeed, will help close out the World Cup, FIFA announced on Tuesday.

Football’s governing body released the lineup for the closing ceremony, which will take place 90 minutes before Sunday’s final. The show is meant to “celebrate the 48 teams’ unforgettable journey” through 16 host cities across three countries, FIFA said in a statement.

IShowSpeed, who has streamed multiple matches, is listed as a performer, while Cruise, who’s also been spotted in the stands and performed a stunt at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony, is billed as making a “special appearance”.

The ceremony will also include performances from Laura Pausini, the Italian singer who helped open the Milan Cortina Olympics in February; Tony winner and Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger; and Robbie Williams, the British singer and former Take That member.

“Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football, before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament,” said Heimo Schirgi, the World Cup’s chief operating officer.