Which world leaders are visiting Qatar to pay their condolences?

Sheikh Hamad, who ruled the country from 1995 to 2013 and revolutionised modern-day Qatar, died on Thursday at 74.

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Leaders from the region and across the world are visiting Qatar to pay their condolences on the death of Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Sheikh Hamad, who ruled the country from 1995 to 2013 and revolutionised modern-day Qatar, died on Thursday. He was 74.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who succeeded his father as Qatar’s emir, has been receiving dignitaries, ambassadors and crowds of mourners at the Lusail Palace for three days beginning Monday.

Here’s what we know about those who came and are expected to come, according to Amiri Diwan, Qatar’s top government body:

Middle East and North Africa

Bahrain

On Monday, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa offered his condolences to Sheikh Tamim.

Egypt

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi offered his condolences on the passing of Sheikh Hamad on Tuesday morning.

Kuwait

Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah offered his condolences to Sheikh Tamim on Monday morning.

Lebanon

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called on Sheikh Tamim at Lusail Palace on Monday and paid his respects to the departed soul.

President Joseph Aoun offered his condolences at Lusail Palace on Tuesday.

Syria

President Ahmed al-Sharaa offered his condolences “on the passing of the forgiven, by Allah’s will, His Highness The Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani” on Monday, the Amiri Diwan said.

Iraq

President Nizar Amidi offered his condolences to Sheikh Tamim on Monday night at the palace.

Kurdish region of Iraq

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Second President Nechirvan Barzani offered his condolences at Lusail Palace on Monday evening.

United Arab Emirates

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Crown Prince of Ajman Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi offered their condolences at Lusail Palace on Monday evening.

Sheikh Tamim also received a phone call from President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who expressed his “sincere condolences and sympathy on the passing” of the late father emir.

Saudi Arabia

Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, governor of the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, offered his condolences to Sheikh Tamim on Monday.

Sheikh Tamim also received a phone call on Monday from Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who expressed his condolences, “praying to Almighty Allah to encompass HH The Late Father Amir with His boundless mercy and grant him a place in His spacious Paradise”, according to Amiri Diwan.

Oman

Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said offered his condolences at Lusail Palace on Monday evening.

Morocco

Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch offered his condolences to Sheikh Tamim on Monday evening.

Libya

Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, head of the interim government, offered his condolences to Sheikh Tamim on Monday evening.

Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya, Mohamed Younis al-Menfi, along with his accompanying delegation, offered his condolences at Lusail Palace on Tuesday morning.

GCC

Secretary-general of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, offered his condolences at Lusail Palace on Tuesday morning.

Arab League

Secretary-general of the League of Arab States, Nabil Fahmy, offered his condolences on the passing of the late father emir on Tuesday morning.

Europe

Italy

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offered her condolences to Sheikh Tamim on the passing of his father on Tuesday morning.

Switzerland

Vice President of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis offered his condolences at Lusail Palace on Tuesday morning.

FIFA

President Gianni Infantino offered his condolences at Lusail Palace on Monday evening.

Africa

Mauritania

President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani offered his condolences at Lusail Palace on Tuesday morning.

Comoros

President of the Union of the Comoros, Azali Assoumani, along with his accompanying delegation, offered his condolences on Tuesday morning.

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Rwanda

President Paul Kagame offered his condolences to Sheikh Tamim on Monday morning at the palace.

Ethiopia

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed offered his condolences on Monday night.

South Asia

India

According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, minister of parliamentary affairs and minority affairs, is expected to visit Qatar on Tuesday to convey condolences on behalf of the Indian government.

Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences at Lusail Palace on Monday morning.

Maldives

President Mohamed Muizzu offered his condolences on Monday evening.

Asia Pacific

Kazakhstan

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered his condolences at Lusail Palace on Monday evening.