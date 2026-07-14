Israeli attack on north Gaza police station kills eight

An Israeli drone attack has targeted a police station in northern Gaza’s Jabalia camp, killing at least eight people, according to local officials.

The attack took place Tuesday afternoon in al-Faluja in western Jabalia, said Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud, reporting from Gaza City.

Among those killed were at least six police personnel, including the station’s director, according to Gaza’s Interior Ministry.

A civilian was also killed, the ministry said. It called the attack a “horrific massacre against officers and members of the police force”.

AFP cited Gaza’s Palestinian Civil Defence as saying a total of eight people were killed in the attack, including a female officer, with their bodies transferred to al-Shifa Hospital.

“Their job was to maintain some sort of law and order and organisation in an area that is known as a marketplace in the middle of a displacement camp,” Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud said.

The Jabalia attack is the latest in a near-daily litany of deadly Israeli strikes in Gaza that have continued regularly despite a “ceasefire” agreed last October.

Israeli gunfire kills 10-year-old child

Earlier today, an Israeli air strike in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis area killed one man and injured three others, including a child and a woman, reported the Palestinian Wafa news agency. Separately, another man died of wounds sustained from Israeli gunfire two days earlier in the same area, said Wafa.

Meanwhile, Israeli gunfire killed a child in Khan Younis’s al-Mawasi area, reported Wafa, bringing today’s total death toll in the enclave to 11.

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The child – aged 10 – was hit by heavy machinegun fire and died before his relatives could rush him to the hospital, Mahmoud said.

He was “critically injured and bleeding”, Mahmoud said.

“By the time his relatives picked him up and brought him to Nasser Hospital, he was already dead. Just another child, another grieving family, another reminder of the human cost of the ongoing genocidal act.”

Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, 2023 has killed at least 73,233 people and injured 173,707, according to a Health Ministry statement released earlier on Tuesday. At least 1,110 of those victims have been killed since the October truce took effect, said the ministry.