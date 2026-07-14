Iran lawmakers present Hormuz management bill as US war heats up

Hardline MPs table plan that aims to formalise control over the strait and undermine any negotiations.

Tehran, Iran – Iranian lawmakers have tabled a new plan for the management of the Strait of Hormuz as the hardline-dominated parliament reconvened after nearly five months of confrontation with the United States.

Renewed fighting between the US and Iran over the past week has dashed hopes for a return to normality in the strategically important waterway and put at risk a memorandum of understanding signed by the two sides last month.

During Monday night’s unannounced parliamentary session, members of Iran’s assembly waved religion-based red flags of vengeance for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top officials killed on the first day of the war launched by the US and Israel on February 28.

Hardline lawmakers also introduced a motion called the “Strategic Action for the Security and Sustainable Progress of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf”, which could be debated or passed during future sessions.

“We remain steadfast in defending our red lines, particularly regarding the management of the Strait of Hormuz,” Ebrahim Azizi, head of the national security commission of parliament, wrote in a social media post on Tuesday. “This is the first step; subsequent measures are forthcoming.”

The official text of the plan has not been publicly divulged, but the idea of such legislation has been discussed for months by lawmakers who oppose negotiations with the US and want to formalise Iranian control and sovereignty over the strait, through which one-fifth of global energy passes in peacetime.

An earlier draft was published by state media in May, but it is unclear what changes, if any, have been made to the text.

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That document said vessels flying a US or Israeli flag would be barred from passage, in addition to military, intelligence or other “hostile” vessels belonging to countries or individuals who act against the Tehran-backed “axis of resistance” of regional armed groups, as determined by Iran’s armed forces.

All vessels would have to obtain permits, disclose cargo and pay fees, and only use the name “Persian Gulf” – or face blocked passage and even confiscation of up to 20 percent of cargo value, with revenues going to the military and infrastructure reconstruction, according to the May draft.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said Washington intended to take 20 percent of vessels’ cargo value in fees as the new “guardian” of the Strait of Hormuz, which he said remains open if ships use a US-backed southern route near Oman that is rejected by Tehran.

In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi welcomed the recognition of the need for fees from the US president, but said Iran would charge a lower, “fair” price as the strait’s “forever” guardian.

Iran has also hinted at the shutting down of Bab al-Mandeb – another one of the world’s busiest shipping routes – in the case of a major escalation, through assistance from the Houthis in Yemen, who in recent days have traded fire with a Saudi-led military coalition backing the country’s internationally recognised government.

Iran under heavy bombardment

The US military has launched hundreds of air attacks against Iran over the past week, impacting at least 11 provinces across the country and killing more than 20 people, according to Iranian authorities.

The major port city of Bandar Abbas and other cities and islands overlooking the Strait of Hormuz have borne the brunt of attacks, while the capital, Tehran, has not been hit so far within the latest escalation.

In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Iranian army have been launching projectiles towards US assets in Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and other countries in the region, saying the targets were air defence missile systems, radars and military logistics.

Multiple tankers and commercial vessels have also been hit in the strait, while others were warned to turn back.

Badr Albusaidi, the foreign minister of Oman, which has been mediating between Iran and the US along with Qatar, Pakistan and others, said on Monday that complex talks “have begun to shape a lasting framework guaranteeing freedom of navigation” in the waterway.

But all indications are pointing to lingering conflict in the foreseeable future, as the US has announced the reimposition of a naval blockade of Iran’s southern parts and rescinded waivers for Iranian oil exports and transactions.

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The escalation has already impacted markets in Iran, as a long-term resolution gets farther out of reach.

Iran’s rial slid to a rate of about 1.85 million against the US dollar in Tehran’s open market on Tuesday, nearing an all-time low of 1.9 million reached in May.

The stock market also saw some gains – made since last month’s agreement – erased this week, with the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange losing another 42,000 points on Tuesday to stay below 5 million points.