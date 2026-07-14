Indian activist Wangchuk urged to end hunger strike over exam paper leaks

Sonam Wangchuk ​has been fasting in New Delhi since June 28 in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party to demand the education minister’s resignation.

A prominent Indian activist demanding the federal education minister’s resignation over exam paper leaks has entered the 17th day of a ⁠hunger strike as his condition worsens, prompting opposition leaders to urge him to call off the fast.

Sonam Wangchuk has been fasting at a protest site in central New Delhi since June 28.

The fast is in solidarity with the founder of India’s Gen Z-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), who is staging a ⁠sit-in demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down over the leaks in May that affected millions of students.

The protest being held at the Indian capital’s Jantar Mantar observatory near parliament, is a rare show of defiance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 12-year rule.

The CJP, founded by 30-year-old Abhijeet Dipke, has caught the imagination of young Indians on Instagram, gaining 22 million followers within a few days of being set up in May.

Wangchuk, 59, lying on a ‌white mattress on a stage in front of a handful of people, told the Reuters news agency that he was too weak to talk. He said earlier his fast could last six weeks unless he died first.

In a picture posted on X where Wangchuk can be seen surrounded by medics, CJP said he had lost 8.5kg (19lbs) of weight as of Tuesday and his “health continues to deteriorate”.

“We have been trying to convince Sonam sir to withdraw his hunger strike, but he is adamant to continue it,” Dipke said between talking to onlookers and YouTubers.

“Sonam sir is ⁠asking us to keep preparing for the march to parliament on 20th July. I feel the ⁠government wants Sonam sir and other people on hunger strike to die.”

A young person who was also on a hunger strike at the protest site fainted on Monday and was taken to hospital.

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Several top opposition leaders also called on Wangchuk, an engineer-turned-activist who inspired a character in the blockbuster Bollywood film, ⁠3 Idiots, to end his fast.

“His life is invaluable to the entire world because ⁠it embodies a commitment to humanity and the environment that is as profound as his commitment to democracy,” Akhilesh Yadav, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh state, posted on X.

Pradhan, his ministry and the government’s chief spokesperson did not ⁠immediately respond to a request for comment, Reuters said.

CJP describes itself as representing “the lazy, the unemployed, and the chronically correct”. Its rapid online rise reflects frustrations among young Indians, ‌who are estimated to make up more than half the country’s 1.42 billion population.

India’s unemployment rate was 3.1 percent in 2025 for people aged 15 and above, government data showed. It stands at nearly 10 percent among those aged 15 to 29, rising ‌to 13.6 percent in urban areas.

Young people have also been angered by the leaks of question papers, which led to the cancellation of a medical college examination taken by 2.3 million candidates. It was eventually held last month.