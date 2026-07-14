Emir of Qatar receives condolences on the death of the Father Emir

Condolences from several government leaders, who expressed their sincere sympathy to Qatar, its leadership and people.

The emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has continued receiving huge crowds of mourners at Lusail Palace for a second day, who offered condolences on the death of the Father Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Among the crowds are members of the ruling family, sheikhs and elders, ministers, foreign dignitaries, ambassadors and Qatari citizens, who paid their respects and sympathy over the death of the late Father Emir, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 74.

Leaders from the region and around the world came to the Qatari capital, Doha, to attend the funeral reception.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also received, at Lusail Palace, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who offered condolences on the death of the Father Emir.

The emir of Qatar also received Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, Iraqi President Nizar Amidi, Prime Minister of Libya’s Government of National Unity Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, and President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Nechirvan Barzani.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also received Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, who led a delegation to offer condolences, and Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, deputy prime minister for defence affairs in the Sultanate of Oman.

Condolences were offered by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Members of the Gulf Cooperation Council were among the mourners. The king of Bahrain, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa attended and offered condolences. Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah, accompanied by a number of Kuwaiti ministers and figures, paid tributes.

A Saudi delegation included Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud Al Saud, Governor of the Eastern Province Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Saud, and cabinet member Prince Turki bin Mohammed Al Saud.

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Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa also arrived in Doha on Monday to offer condolences on the death of the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also received FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who offered condolences on the death of the Father Emir.

The Amiri Diwan had announced that the emir of the country, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, would receive mourners from among heads of state, the ruling family, dignitaries, and citizens over three days, beginning Monday, July 13, and continuing until Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

The Diwan set the reception times for the morning period from 8:00 to 11:30 local time, “and in the evening from after Asr prayer until Isha prayer”.

On Sunday evening, the late Father Emir was laid to rest in Lusail Cemetery after funeral prayers were held at Imam Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab Mosque.

The Emir of Qatar also received cables of condolences and phone calls from a number of presidents, heads of state and government leaders, who expressed their sincere sympathy to Qatar, its leadership and people. Messages of condolences also continued to pour in through the official accounts of leaders around the world on the X platform.

The Amiri Diwan announced a period of public mourning across the country for four days, which began on Sunday, July 12, 2026, with flags flown at half-mast. It was also decided to suspend work in ministries, government agencies, public bodies and institutions starting Monday, with official working hours to resume on Sunday, July 19, 2026.