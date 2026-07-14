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Emir of Qatar receives condolences on the death of the Father Emir

Condolences from several government leaders, who expressed their sincere sympathy to Qatar, its leadership and people.

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Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani shakes hands with a mourner as he receives condolences.
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani receives condolences following the death of his father, Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, at Lusail Palace in Doha, Qatar, on July 13, 2026 [Amiri Diwan/Handout via Reuters]
Published On 14 Jul 2026

The emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has continued receiving huge crowds of mourners at Lusail Palace for a second day, who offered condolences on the death of the Father Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Among the crowds are members of the ruling family, sheikhs and elders, ministers, foreign dignitaries, ambassadors and Qatari citizens, who paid their respects and sympathy over the death of the late Father Emir, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 74.

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Leaders from the region and around the world came to the Qatari capital, Doha, to attend the funeral reception.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also received, at Lusail Palace, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who offered condolences on the death of the Father Emir.

This handout photograph released by Qatar's Amiri Diwan shows Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (L) receiving condolences from Rwanda's President Paul Kagame following the death of his father, former leader Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, at Lusail Palace on the outskirts of Doha on July 13, 2026.
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (L) receiving condolences from Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame [Handout via AFP]

The emir of Qatar also received Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, Iraqi President Nizar Amidi, Prime Minister of Libya’s Government of National Unity Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, and President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Nechirvan Barzani.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also received Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, who led a delegation to offer condolences, and Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, deputy prime minister for defence affairs in the Sultanate of Oman.

Condolences were offered by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

This handout photograph released by Qatar's Amiri Diwan shows Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (L) receiving condolences from Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif following the death of his father, former leader Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, at Lusail Palace on the outskirts of Doha on July 13, 2026.
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (L) receiving condolences from Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif [Handout via AFP]

Members of the Gulf Cooperation Council were among the mourners. The king of Bahrain, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa attended and offered condolences. Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah, accompanied by a number of Kuwaiti ministers and figures, paid tributes.

This handout photograph realeased by Qatar's Amiri Diwan shows Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (L) receiving condolences from King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain,
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (L) receiving condolences from King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain [Handout via AFP]

A Saudi delegation included Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud Al Saud, Governor of the Eastern Province Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Saud, and cabinet member Prince Turki bin Mohammed Al Saud.

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Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa also arrived in Doha on Monday to offer condolences on the death of the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

This handout photograph taken and released by Qatar's Amiri Diwan on July 13, 2026 shows Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (L) receiving condolences from Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa, following the death of his father, former leader Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, at the Lusail Palace on the outskirts of Doha.
Qatar’s Amiri Diwan on July 13, 2026, shows Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (L) receiving condolences from Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa [Handout via AFP]

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also received FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who offered condolences on the death of the Father Emir.

This handout photograph taken and released by Qatar's Amiri Diwan on July 13, 2026 shows Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (L) receiving condolences from FIFA President Gianni Infantino, following the death of his father, former leader Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, at the Lusail Palace on the outskirts of Doha.
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (L) receiving condolences from FIFA President Gianni Infantino [Handout via AFP]

The Amiri Diwan had announced that the emir of the country, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, would receive mourners from among heads of state, the ruling family, dignitaries, and citizens over three days, beginning Monday, July 13, and continuing until Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

The Diwan set the reception times for the morning period from 8:00 to 11:30 local time, “and in the evening from after Asr prayer until Isha prayer”.

On Sunday evening, the late Father Emir was laid to rest in Lusail Cemetery after funeral prayers were held at Imam Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab Mosque.

This handout photograph released by Qatar's Amiri Diwan shows mourners waiting to offer condolences to the Emir of Qatar following the death of his father, former leader Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, at Lusail Palace on the outskirts of Doha on July 13, 2026.
Mourners waiting to offer condolences to the Emir of Qatar at Lusail Palace on the outskirts of Doha on July 13, 2026 [Handout via AFP]

The Emir of Qatar also received cables of condolences and phone calls from a number of presidents, heads of state and government leaders, who expressed their sincere sympathy to Qatar, its leadership and people. Messages of condolences also continued to pour in through the official accounts of leaders around the world on the X platform.

The Amiri Diwan announced a period of public mourning across the country for four days, which began on Sunday, July 12, 2026, with flags flown at half-mast. It was also decided to suspend work in ministries, government agencies, public bodies and institutions starting Monday, with official working hours to resume on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

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