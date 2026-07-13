Yemen government says its forces attacked Sanaa airport

Gov’t says its forces carried out a strike at Sanaa airport to prevent an Iranian aircraft from landing there.

Yemen’s internationally recognised government says its forces have carried out a strike at Sanaa airport to prevent an Iranian aircraft from landing there.

“The Houthi terrorist militia, supported by the Iranian regime, prevented Yemeni national aircraft from landing at the capital’s airport, Sanaa, and insisted that the Iranian aircraft violate Yemeni airspace. Therefore, the airport runway was targeted,” the government said in a statement on Monday.

The Yemeni capital is under the control of ⁠the Iran-aligned Houthi ⁠rebels, while the government, which ⁠has the ⁠backing of ⁠Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, is based in Aden on the southern coast.

Earlier, the Defence Ministry warned civilians, workers, diplomatic missions and humanitarian organisations to evacuate the airport and its surroundings immediately until further notice.

The Houthis said they would respond to the attack, blaming it on Saudi Arabia, without providing evidence.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree warned that “this aggression will not go unanswered or unpunished”.

This is a developing story.