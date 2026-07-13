Yemen gov’t says its forces attacked Sanaa airport

Gov’t says its forces carried out a strike at Sanaa airport to prevent an Iranian aircraft from landing there.

Yemen’s Saudi-backed government says its forces have carried out a strike at Sanaa airport to prevent an Iranian aircraft from landing there.

Yemen’s capital Sanaa is under the control of ⁠the Iran-aligned Houthi ⁠rebels, while the internationally recognised government, which ⁠has the ⁠backing of ⁠Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, is based in Aden in southern ‌Yemen

“The Houthi terrorist militia, supported by the Iranian regime, prevented Yemeni national aircraft from landing at the capital’s airport, Sana’a, and insisted that the Iranian aircraft violate Yemeni airspace. Therefore, the airport runway was targeted,” the internationally recognised government said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier, the defence ministry warned civilians, workers, diplomatic missions and humanitarian organisations to immediately evacuate the airport and its surroundings until further notice.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels said they would respond to the attack, which they blamed on Saudi Arabia, without providing evidence.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree warned that “this aggression will not go unanswered or unpunished.”

This is a developing story.