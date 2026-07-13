Ukraine and allies launch coalition to tackle Russia’s ballistic missiles

Russia has escalated attacks in recent weeks, taking advantage of Ukraine’s critical shortage of air defences.

⁠Ukraine and nine European countries have announced an air defence coalition aimed at countering Russia’s ballistic missile threat.

The announcement came on Monday as dozens of heads of state were in Paris at a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” to discuss how to support Ukraine and pressure Russia to end the war, now well into its fifth year. The coalition’s plans include the development of a new anti-ballistic missile system as an alternative and cheaper solution to the United States’ Patriot system.

The leaders gathered as Ukraine is increasingly exposed to Russian ballistic missiles, which travel at several times the speed of sound. The ongoing war in Ukraine has raised concern across Europe about the potential threat from the east.

Overall, 10 countries, along ⁠⁠with a dozen firms from the defence sector, met to discuss what they called the Integrated Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition.

“We believe that the protection of Europe requires a global solution of integrated missile defence architecture to deter and defeat future missile threats, developed through collective effort, technological openness and trusted industrial cooperation,” the ⁠⁠leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine and the UK said in a statement.

“It will complement existing ballistic missile defence systems, including sovereign European solutions already acquired, or to be acquired by participating countries.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pleaded with allies for more weapons and pushed Europe to work with it on a joint anti-ballistic air defence system.

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Kyiv has enjoyed considerable success with intensified drone attacks inside Russia, targeting so-called ‘shadow fleet’ tankers, oil facilities and weapons factories.

In response, Russia has increased its missile and drone barrage against civilian targets, killing dozens, including at least four people last weekend.

Monday’s talks in Paris came days after a NATO summit that aimed to show transatlantic unity and long-term support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy had said prior to Monday’s meeting that several countries were likely to formalise the Freyja project — Ukraine’s attempt to build a European-backed, lower-cost alternative to the Patriot system.

“The more means Ukraine has to shoot down Russian ballistic missiles, the greater the chance that Putin will come to the negotiating table, as his last argument in this war will no longer ⁠⁠work,” Zelenskyy said after Monday’s announcement.

“Our work on a joint system – Freyja – is not intended to replace existing systems. It is a way to supplement our defence, create a strong shield over the entirety of Europe and do ⁠⁠all of this faster and at a lower cost.”

Also at the talks, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Ukraine ⁠⁠ordered new Franco-Italian air defence systems, including 16 Rafale ⁠⁠fighter jets that will operate in 2028-2029, and that it has received a licence to produce French missiles, including SCALP cruise missiles.

Speaking next to Zelenskyy, Macron added that Ukraine’s allies had agreed to begin ⁠⁠military exercises in countries ⁠⁠neighbouring Ukraine, as ⁠⁠part of a plan for a multinational force to deploy there once a ceasefire with ‌‌Russia is reached.