Three Palestinians killed, 15 wounded in Israeli attacks across Gaza

Three Palestinians killed and 15 wounded in Israeli attacks across Gaza as ceasefire violations continue.

At least three Palestinians have been killed and 15 others wounded in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, medical sources told Al Jazeera, as Israel continues to violate an October ceasefire agreement.

One of the dead on Monday was killed in an Israeli drone attack on a motorcycle in southern Gaza City’s Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood. Nine civilians were also injured in the attack, in which two missiles were fired.

Anadolu Agency named the killed man as 28-year-old Osama Naim Shamlakh.

A separate Israeli attack in northwest Gaza City targeted a police post near the al-Tawam roundabout, wounding four officers, some of them seriously. Anadolu Agency later reported that one of those injured, 36-year-old Thaer Ramzi Fayyad, later died from injuries sustained in the attack.

The details of the third person killed are as yet unclear.

Israel also conducted a number of other attacks in Gaza on Monday, as it showed no sign of letting up the number of strikes it is conducting on the devastated Palestinian territory.

In southern Gaza, an Israeli air raid struck a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis. The wounded were taken to Nasser Hospital.

Another attack targeted a vehicle on al-Rashid Road in the central Gaza town of az-Zawayda, with casualties transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah.

A young man was also slightly wounded when an Israeli strike hit an apartment in the Maghazi refugee camp. Israeli military vehicles fired towards homes east of the Bureij refugee camp and near the Halawa displacement camp in eastern Jabalia, but no casualties were reported.

Expansion of areas under Israeli control

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continued to expand the territory under their control inside Gaza.

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Concrete blocks that indicate areas under Israeli control were moved to within about 200 metres of Salah al-Din Road, Gaza’s main north-south route, in the Shujayea neighbourhood of Gaza City, raising fears that Palestinians using the road could be targeted.

The ceasefire agreed to in October has been repeatedly broken by Israel, which has conducted a genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 73,000 Palestinians.

Under the terms of the ceasefire Israel would control areas behind a demarcation line, known as the ‘yellow line’, in the eastern part of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli military indicates that it covers roughly 58 percent of Gaza, but Israel has been gradually expanding it, and Palestinians say that people have been shot and killed for getting too close to the line, even as it regularly shifts.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health says Israeli ceasefire violations have killed 1,108 Palestinians and wounded 3,578 others.