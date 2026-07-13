US, Iran exchange attacks around Strait of Hormuz

The US military says it has begun a third night of strikes against Iran, hours ahead of a planned reinstatement of a naval blockade on Iran announced by President Donald Trump.

Missile strikes and attacks on ships have been reported on Monday as the United States and Iranian militaries exchanged hostilities as they push rival claims to control the Strait of Hormuz.

Missiles hit the area around the Iranian city of Konarak, according to Iranian state media late on Monday. Earlier, it was reported that at least four explosions were heard east of Bandar Abbas, the port city on the strait, according to a reporter in the province. However, the initial report said the source of the explosions was not established.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that several “violating” vessels in the strait had been targeted.

Arguments over the status of the Strait of Hormuz, where 20 percent of global energy exports transited before the war, has endangered the fragile interim ceasefire agreement between Washington and Tehran, leading to a series of attacks overnight on Sunday.

More to come…