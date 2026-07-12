Republican Lindsey Graham dies at 71: World leaders, US politicians react

The longtime US senator, an ally of President Trump, was an advocate for using US military force overseas.

United States Senator Lindsey Graham, a key Republican who went from a vocal critic of Donald Trump to one of his most loyal allies on Capitol Hill after Trump became president, has died at the age of 71.

The South Carolina lawmaker died after a “brief and sudden illness”, his office posted on X early on Sunday. US media said emergency personnel had responded to a cardiac arrest call at his Capitol Hill home in Washington, DC, on Saturday night.

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Graham, just back from a trip to Ukraine, had been scheduled to appear on the Meet the Press TV programme on Sunday morning, the network said.

Here are some key reactions:

Alexander Stubb, Finnish president

Stubb called Graham “a personal friend. A supporter of NATO and Ukraine. A Transatlanticist. A friend of Finland.”

Benjamin Netanyahu, prime minister of Israel

Netanyahu remembered Graham as a close friend and a strong supporter of the US-Israel alliance and praised his commitment to Israel’s security and the broader cause of the free world.

“Sara and I grieve with the American people over the loss of our dear friend, Senator Lindsey Graham,” Netanyahu said in an statement, also mentioning his wife.

“In our recent meeting, I said, ‘Lindsey is a great friend of Israel and a cherished friend of mine. We have no better friend than Lindsey,’” he added.

Donald Trump, US president

Trump paid tribute to Graham, describing the senator as a dedicated public servant and a close ally during his years in politics.

“Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!!” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Friedrich Merz, German chancellor

Merz said Graham was “a true friend and partner of Germany in the transatlantic alliance. We stood side by side for more than four decades.”

Iran

Iranian state television announced Graham’s death during a live broadcast in openly hostile terms.

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“I congratulate the great nation of Iran on Lindsey Graham, the warmongering and anti-Iranian US senator, having gone to hell,” the anchor said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president of Ukraine

Zelenskyy honoured Graham as a strong supporter of Ukraine, pointing to his visits to the country during its more than four-year war against Russia and his efforts to maintain bipartisan backing for Kyiv.

“Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of United States Senator Lindsey Graham.

“Lindsey was a true defender of freedom and the values that make our world safer. He visited Ukraine ten times during the years of Russia’s full-scale invasion and was here with our people when it was most needed,” Zelenskyy said.