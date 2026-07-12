Three people, including one child, injured by falling shrapnel in Qatar as attacks also reported in UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Jordan.

Air defence systems in Gulf states and Jordan have shot down Iranian missiles and drones after a night of US air strikes on Iran.

The United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain sent out warnings to residents on Saturday night and Sunday morning about incoming missiles and drones.

Kuwait said its military responded to attacks on its territory early on Sunday.

In Qatar, the Ministry of Interior said three people, including one child, were injured by falling shrapnel after warnings of attacks were sent to residents.

Three missiles from Iran fell in Jordan without causing any casualties, authorities there said.

Air defences in the UAE were also activated after reports of incoming missiles and drones from Iran.

Warning sirens blared out three times in Bahrain on Sunday morning to warn of incoming attacks.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted a United States radar site in Kuwait and destroyed a command-and-control centre and drone hangars at a military base in Jordan used by US forces.

It said a fighter jet maintenance facility in Qatar at a military base also used by the US was destroyed although Qatar’s government said all projectiles were intercepted.

Iran said a US aircraft carrier support and refuelling platform in the Omani port of Duqm, which lies outside the Strait of Hormuz, was also targeted. Oman’s state news agency reported that the enclave of Musandam was targeted with drones on Sunday.

US forces hit about 140 military targets in Iran early on Sunday, according to the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM). The third night of strikes followed Iran’s attack on a ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

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The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said a container ship was attacked off Oman with the crew “rescued by local authorities”.

Earlier, CENTCOM said the IRGC attacked the M/V GFS Galaxy, causing a fire on board the vessel and “significant engine room damage”.

The crew had to leave the 300-metre-long (958ft-long) ship in a lifeboat. India’s Ministry of External Affairs said 11 Indian citizens were on board, 10 were rescued and one was missing. It said its embassy in Muscat is following the situation and appealed for calm.

Iran said it has closed the Strait of Hormuz again after it was partly reopened after Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war in mid-June. Iran said the container ship targeted in the Strait of Hormuz was using a route it had not approved.

The strait remains the main sticking point between the US and Iran after the US and Israel started a war on Iran in February.