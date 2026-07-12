Former Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani dies: Reactions

The Qatari government has announced the death of former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who ruled the country from 1995 until his abdication in 2013.

“With hearts steadfast in faith in God’s decree and destiny, the Amiri Diwan mourns the great loss to the nation of the late – may God have mercy on him – His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani,” the emir’s office said in a statement published on social media on Sunday.

Sheikh Hamad is widely regarded as one of the key architects of modern Qatar. During his leadership, the country experienced rapid economic growth, significant global expansion and major developments that shaped its political and economic standing.

Here are world reactions to his death on Sunday at the age of 74:

Egypt

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi expressed his deepest condolences and sympathy to Qatar’s leaders and people. In a statement, he said:

“Deepest condolences and sympathies to the sisterly State of Qatar, to its Emir, government, and people, on the passing of the late, by God’s permission, His Highness the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. We ask God to envelop him in His vast mercy and to perpetuate security and stability upon Qatar and its people. Verily, to God we belong and to Him we shall return.”

India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the father emir of Qatar, describing him as a “visionary leader who guided Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity”.

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Modi remembered Sheikh Hamad as a valued friend and noted his honour in meeting the former emir during his visit to Qatar in February 2024.

The prime minister extended his condolences to his son Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Al Thani family and the people of Qatar.

Jordan

Jordan’s King Abdullah II also extended his condolences. In a statement, the monarch expressed solidarity with Qatar.

Translation: We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to my brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and to the brotherly people of the State of Qatar on the passing of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

We pray that Almighty God envelop him in His boundless mercy and grace, and preserve the State of Qatar and its people. Indeed, to God we belong and to Him we shall return.

Lebanon

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam expressed sorrow over the passing of Sheikh Hamad, offering his condolences to Qatar’s leadership and people.

In his message, he highlighted the late emir’s longstanding support for Lebanon, particularly during periods of crisis, and praised his political and humanitarian contributions towards strengthening Lebanon’s stability.

He extended his condolences to Sheikh Tamim, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and the Qatari people.

Translation: With profound sadness and sorrow, I extend my deepest condolences to the sisterly State of Qatar, to its leadership and people, on the passing of His Highness the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The late Emir will remain present in the memory of all Lebanese for the political and humanitarian support he provided to Lebanon in the most difficult circumstances, and for the efforts he exerted in serving the stability of the country.

And I direct, in particular, my sincerest condolences to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and to the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, asking Almighty God to envelop this great departed soul of the Arab and Islamic worlds in His vast mercy, to admit him into the spacious gardens of Paradise, and to grant our brothers and sisters in the State of Qatar patience and solace. Indeed, to God we belong, and to Him we shall return.

Libya

The prime minister of Libya’s internationally recognised Government of National Unity in Tripoli, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, expressed his condolences to Qatar’s leaders and people.

Translation: With profound sadness and sorrow, we extend our sincerest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to my brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and to the State of Qatar and its brotherly people, on the passing of the Father Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

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May God have mercy on the late Emir and inspire his family and the Qatari people with patience and solace.

Indeed, to God we belong, and to Him we shall return.

Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed his condolences to Sheikh Tamim, the Qatari royal family and the people of Qatar.

In his message, he described the late father emir as a leader who transformed Qatar into a country of global significance, highlighting the economic progress achieved during his 18-year rule and Qatar’s growing role in regional and international affairs.

Pakistan

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari expressed “deep grief” over the passing of Sheikh Hamad and conveyed his “heartfelt condolences” to Qatar’s leaders, government and people.

United Arab Emirates

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also expressed his condolences to Sheikh Tamim and his family over the death of Sheikh Hamad.

“May God grant him mercy, rest his soul in eternal peace, and bring comfort to his family during this difficult time,” he wrote in a statement.