Former Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, dies at 74

⁠Qatar’s Father Emir ⁠Sheikh Hamad bin ⁠Khalifa Al Thani ‌has died at the age of ⁠74, the country’s Amiri ⁠Diwan said.

“With hearts steadfast in faith in God’s decree and destiny, the Amiri Diwan mourns the great loss to the nation of the late – may God have mercy on him – His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who passed away this morning,” the Amiri Diwan said in a statement on Sunday.

Sheikh Hamad, who ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013, was a key architect of the energy-rich country’s stunning ambitions.

During his reign, the country saw economic, social and cultural development that bolstered its status in the international community.

More to come…