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Former emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, dies at 74

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Former Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani
The then Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani waves to the crowd as they arrive to a cornerstone-laying ceremony of a Qatari funded rehabilitation centre October 23, 2012 in Gaza City, Gaza [File: Hatem Moussa/Pool via Getty Images]
Published On 12 Jul 2026

⁠Qatar’s former Emir ⁠Sheikh Hamad bin ⁠Khalifa Al Thani ‌has died at the age of ⁠74, the country’s Amiri ⁠Diwan said.

“With hearts steadfast in faith in God’s decree and destiny, the Amiri Diwan mourns the great loss to the nation of the late – may God have mercy on him – His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who passed away this morning,” the Amiri Diwan said in a statement on Sunday.

More to come…

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