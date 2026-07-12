BREAKINGBREAKING,
Former emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, dies at 74
Published On 12 Jul 2026
Qatar’s former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani has died at the age of 74, the country’s Amiri Diwan said.
“With hearts steadfast in faith in God’s decree and destiny, the Amiri Diwan mourns the great loss to the nation of the late – may God have mercy on him – His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who passed away this morning,” the Amiri Diwan said in a statement on Sunday.
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