Fire engulfs popular Bangkok pub, killing 27 people and injuring 63

A fire that engulfed a popular pub in northern Bangkok has killed 27 people and injured 63.

“Twenty-seven bodies were moved out, lifeless bodies,” Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday in televised remarks from the scene of the blaze. “Some were sent to hospitals, we are checking their conditions.”

Anutin said a musician who was performing at the pub told him that he saw smoke coming out of a circuit breaker near the stage before the power went out, then an explosion was heard and thick smoke quickly filled the place.

Many of victims were found at the restrooms, at the back of the pub, Anutin added.

Footage shared online by first responders showed a huge blaze raging and plumes coming out of the front door of the Na Ladprao pub in the northern part of the Thai capital. People were seen trying to flee as thick black smoke billows into the sky. Rescuers said the fire was reported around midnight.

Firefighters took about half an hour to bring the fire under control. Photos of the aftermath show charred tables and chairs, and the damaged interior of the pub.