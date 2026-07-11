Trump threatens Iran after chants for his death erupted at Khamenei funeral

US president warns the US will decimate Iran amid alleged assassination plots as regional mediators try to save MoU.

United States President Donald Trump has threatened Iran after the funeral of slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei saw open calls for Trump’s killing and Israel warned him that the regime in Tehran was working on a plan to assassinate him.

In a typically bellicose post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, Trump wrote: “1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!”

He added: “Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, ⁠for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran – PRAISE BE TO ALLAH!”

Israel warned the US earlier in the week about a new and specific Iranian plot to assassinate Trump, US media reported.

Sources told CNN that the new Israeli intelligence detailed a highly specific, active plot. The Wall Street Journal also confirmed the threat was “fresh”.

Tehran has pledged revenge against Trump since 2020, when he ordered the drone attack that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

The threat reportedly prompted the US Secret Service to request that Trump switch planes when leaving the NATO summit in Turkiye earlier in the week.

Threats and talks

But despite his fiery rhetoric, and his insistence that the provisional ceasefire with Tehran has been over since Iranian attacks on Qatari and Saudi tankers near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday led to US air strikes on Iran for two nights and retaliatory Iranian missile and drone attacks on US-linked military facilities in the region, Trump said talks on finalising a peace deal were continuing.

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“The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue ‘talks.’ We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!” Trump wrote.

In response to the mounting pressure from Washington, Iran’s lead negotiator and parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, stated that Tehran would never surrender to the US. He emphasised that Iran remains fully prepared to defend itself if Washington backs out of the Pakistani-brokered memorandum of understanding.

“We have never stopped preparing to defend our country, and if at any moment the Americans betray the understanding, we are ready for full-scale defence,” Ghalibaf said. “Ending the war is a priority for the countries of the world, but everyone should know that this conflict will never end with Iran’s surrender.”

Despite the exchange of ultimatums and a wave of US air attacks on five Iranian provinces, high-stakes diplomatic talks are continuing behind the scenes. Qatari mediators have travelled to Tehran.

Tasnim news agency reported that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is in the Omani capital, Muscat, for talks regarding security in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to express “deep concern” over the recent escalation. Sharif urged both Iran and the US to exercise restraint.

“There is a flurry of diplomatic activity to rescue the stalled talks following the latest round of de-escalation,” said Al Jazeera correspondent Mahmoud Abdelwahed, reporting from Tehran.

“However, Iranian officials remain highly sceptical of American intentions, especially after the latest US strikes and President Trump’s statements.”

Al Jazeera correspondent Kimberly Halkett, reporting from Washington, DC, said “the United States insists that for there to be a deal, Iran must agree to nuclear limits and deliver its nuclear material. Senior US officials say conversations have been productive, but they have issued an ultimatum following recent Iranian targeting of commercial vessels.”