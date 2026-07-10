Philippines landslides kill 15 as Typhoon Bavi threatens region

Typhoon Bavi is intensifying seasonal monsoon rains across the region as it moves towards Taiwan and China.

More than a dozen people have been killed in landslides in the Philippines as Typhoon Bavi bears down on the region.

A landslide early on Friday killed 10 people as it hit Malapatan in the southern Sarangani province of the island of Mindanao, according to the Philippine News Agency. At least five people were killed in another landslide in the southern province of Lanao del Sur, local media reported.

Known in the Philippines as Inday, the typhoon entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday but weakened as it continued on a northwest track across the Philippine Sea, close to Northern Luzon.

Some of the victims in Sarangani were related, Malapatan Mayor Salway Sumbo Jr said in a statement, adding that parts of the village were being evacuated as heavy rainfall continued across the region.

The Philippine weather agency PAGASA issued alerts saying that while Typhoon Bavi would not make landfall in the country, its tail end could bring heavy rainfall and widespread flooding to several areas, including the capital, Manila.

The super typhoon smashed into the United States’ Pacific territories of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands on Monday, causing infrastructure damage but leaving no casualties.

It is now bearing down on other countries of the region, prompting evacuation efforts and other preparations.

Bavi is expected to dump rain in northern and eastern Taiwan, as well as parts of Japan on Saturday, before making landfall in China.

Hundreds of people have already been evacuated from their homes and schools, and offices have been closed ahead of the expected storm in parts of Taiwan.

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Al Jazeera’s Barnaby Lo reported that heavy rains hit Japan’s coastal Ishikawa prefecture on Friday morning as many prepared for a heavier storm.

Southern China is still reeling from Typhoon Maysak, which hit earlier this week, resulting in flooding that killed 39 people after a breached dam inundated the city of Nanning.