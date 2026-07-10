Erling Haaland’s Norway will be out to chase more FIFA World Cup history when they face Harry Kane’s England in Miami.

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Who: Norway vs England

What: FIFA World Cup 2026 – Quarterfinals

Where: Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, the United States

When: Saturday, July 11, at 5pm (21:00 GMT)

How to follow: We will have all the build-up on Al Jazeera Sport from 18:00 GMT before our live text commentary stream.

Four weeks ago, if you told Norwegians their team would be in the World Cup quarterfinals, they might have laughed it off. But this weekend, the Scandinavian country is set to break new ground.

Norway’s dream run in North America enters a new chapter when the tournament’s dark horses take on title contenders England for a place in the semifinals.

It took Norway a whopping 28 years to return to the sport’s biggest stage, and they have made their mark in style – from their traditional Viking row celebrations capturing global attention to striker Erling Haaland becoming the internet’s darling.

A lethal presence in the box and a goofy, no-nonsense personality off the pitch, Haaland has become somewhat of an all-round entertainer for viewers. His exemplary goal-scoring figures make you almost forget he’s playing in his debut World Cup – and next up, the towering striker will go toe-to-toe with England’s Harry Kane, another number nine who delivers when it matters most.

How did Norway and England reach the round of 16?

Norway finished second in Group I with six points, beating Senegal and Iraq and losing to France. They started their knockout phase with a late 2-1 win over the Ivory Coast before stunning Brazil by the same scoreline to reach the quarterfinals for the first time.

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England topped Group L with seven points, beating Croatia and Panama and drawing with Ghana. They needed a second-half comeback to beat the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the round of 32 and knocked out cohosts Mexico 3-2 in a scintillating last-16 contest at the iconic Azteca Stadium.

Pressure firmly on England

The chants of “It’s Coming Home” were louder than ever when England’s fighting spirit – against the background of high altitude, history and a red card – steered them to victory against the home side Mexico.

Sharing 10 of the team’s 11 goals between them, the dynamic duo of Kane and Jude Bellingham has kept England alive in the title race, especially at a time when there are defensive deficiencies in the squad.

The in-form side, which also boasts more World Cup experience than Norway, are deemed favourites to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2018.

“We’ve been here a few times,” said England winger Bukayo Saka. “But the best team on the day is going to be the team that wins, so we’re aware of that and that’s where our focus is.”

England’s leaky defence – which has kept only two clean sheets in five games – will face its toughest test yet against Haaland, whose seven goals rank him third in the Golden Boot race, only behind Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Haaland: The most recognisable face at the World Cup

In their first World Cup since 1998, Norway, a nation of just more than five million people, has exceeded expectations.

After stunning the record five-time world champions Brazil to reach their first-ever quarterfinal, Norway will be eager to take down another giant and extend their fairytale run.

As much as their success has been a team effort, the spotlight has centred on their poster boy, Haaland – the blond, pony-tailed, 1.95-metre- (6ft4-) tall striker and a new social media sensation.

With his nonchalant replies in news conferences, awkward post-match selfies on Snapchat and a glittering collection of luxury handbags, the striker has drawn attention for more than just his goal-scoring prowess. In fact, “Haaland mania” has reached a fever pitch during the course of the World Cup.

Instagram is flooded with AI-generated and animated videos of him, stitched with his now-famous song “Ha-ha-ha-Haaland”.

“It’s important to joke around … I like to joke a little bit, and I ‌like ‌to have fun,” Haaland said. “That’s a key for my daily life – to joke around and, of course, train well and prepare well.”

Haaland’s top-notch preparation has delivered outcomes that even the 25-year-old did not expect.

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“To be in the quarterfinals with Norway in the World Cup is quite surprising, even for me,” he said.

“Just to be able to play in the ⁠World Cup is, for me, a huge honour, and it was a huge goal for me in my career. ⁠To be able to be here and play on the biggest stage with my Norwegian friends against the best teams in the world, it’s really special.”

Norway vs England predictions

The Opta supercomputer gives England a 50.4 percent likelihood of winning in regulation time, while Norway’s chances of winning are 25.1 percent.

The model estimates a 24.6 percent probability of the game going to extra time.

What time is Norway vs England?

Norway : NRK1, NRK2, TV 2 (11pm, Central European Summer Time)

: NRK1, NRK2, TV 2 (11pm, Central European Summer Time) United Kingdom : STV, STV Player, ITV1, ITVX (10pm, British Summer Time)

: STV, STV Player, ITV1, ITVX (10pm, British Summer Time) USA: Peacock, Fox, Fox One, Telemundo App, Telemundo Network (5pm, Eastern Daylight Time)

To check the TV listings for your country, head to FIFA’s TV listing schedule here.

Who will the winner face in the semifinals?

The winner of the Norway vs England match will play Argentina or Switzerland in the semifinals in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Norway vs England: Head-to-head

Norway and England have never met at the World Cup, but have previously faced each other 12 times. England have won seven times, Norway twice, while three matches ended in a draw.

Their most recent encounter came in a 2014 international friendly, which England won 1-0 at Wembley.

Norway vs England: Team news

England will be without defender Jarell Quansah after he was handed a two-match ban for picking up a red card in the game against Mexico. He will miss the quarterfinal and a potential semifinal should England advance.

Centre-back Marc Guehi has a slight hamstring strain and will be assessed later on Friday to see if he is fit to play, while Reece James remains doubtful with a hamstring injury.

Defensive midfielder Jordan Henderson has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a broken wrist.

No issues have been reported in the Norway camp.

Norway’s predicted lineup

(4-3-3): Nyland (goalkeeper); Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Berg, Berge, Odegaard; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa

England’s predicted lineup

(4-2-3-1): Pickford (goalkeeper); Konsa, Stones, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane