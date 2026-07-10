Hospital workers wounded in Israeli drone attack on Gaza’s Kamal Adwan

An Israeli drone attack on a hospital in northern Gaza injured staff members, despite a “ceasefire” being in place, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The attack on Friday was at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya. At least three people were hurt in the courtyard and three others nearby, medical sources said.

The Palestinian news agency, Wafa, said three “civilians” were wounded in the courtyard and three “maintenance workers” in the vicinity. The attack happened despite the facility being in the so-called Green Zone, an area under Israeli control.

The ministry condemned the attack, describing it as part of Israel’s “systematic targeting of health facilities”. It warned that attacks jeopardise the ability of healthcare workers and hospitals to provide both routine and life-saving medical services.

Gaza’s healthcare system has all but collapsed as a result of Israel’s genocide. Thousands of Palestinians require medical treatment abroad, but Israeli restrictions on movement have prevented the vast majority from leaving the Strip, compounding the humanitarian crisis.

At least a dozen people were injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza on Friday, Wafa reported.

Several were wounded when Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians near the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. Israeli drones targeted homes in the Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza City.

The health ministry has called on the United Nations and humanitarian organisations to publicly condemn Israeli attacks on Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure in an effort to pressure Israel to stop.

Pressure on Israel to release Palestinian doctor

The attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital follows growing international pressure on Israel to release its director, Hussam Abu Safia. The Palestinian doctor has been arbitrarily detained by Israel for more than 18 months without charge or trial. His lawyers say his life is at imminent risk.

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Earlier this week, UN experts demanded that Israel release him and all other healthcare workers who have been arbitrarily detained.

Israel said on Friday that Abu Safia’s detention was “lawful”, and rejected reports that he suffered a life-threatening condition.

Abu Safia “is lawfully detained by Israel based on concrete intelligence”, Israel’s diplomatic mission in Geneva said on X, accusing him of being a member of Hamas.

“At no stage of his detention has he exhibited any indication of a life-threatening condition.”

Israel has been found to have repeatedly lied about possessing evidence that justified the killing of Palestinian civilians. In April last year, Israeli officials revised their account of the killing of 15 Palestinian medics after video contradicted their initial claims. The Israeli military subsequently admitted to “professional failures” and “breaches of orders”.

Israel has killed at least 73,110 Palestinians since launching its assault on Gaza on October 7, 2023. At least 1,084 Palestinians have been killed since the “ceasefire” started last October.