UN chief fears for ‘millions’ of Palestinians amid UNRWA funding shortfall

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on countries to cover a $100m gap in funding for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, ⁠saying that millions of people are at risk due to the shortfall.

The UN chief said on Tuesday that UNRWA’s situation was increasingly precarious due to the large funding shortfall and sweeping restrictions by Israel on the agency’s work throughout the occupied Palestinian territory.

“As we meet here today, the safety and welfare of millions of Palestine refugees hangs in the balance,” Guterres told a donor conference on the UN agency.

Guterres referred to the “utterly appalling” living conditions in Gaza, violence by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, and Israeli attacks on Lebanon, where many Palestinian refugees have sought shelter.

“[UNRWA] faces sweeping restrictions throughout the occupied Palestinian territory. And a cash shortfall that imperils its work across the region,” he said.

Because of insufficient funding, UNRWA, which was created by the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in 1949 to help Palestinians forced from their homes at the founding of Israel, has been forced to scale back its operations.

The secretary-general said that further funding cuts for UNRWA could “push conditions beyond breaking point”.

UNRWA works in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria, providing aid, schooling, healthcare, social services and shelter to 2.6 million Palestinian refugees.

The United States was UNRWA’s biggest donor but cut funding in January 2024 after Israel alleged – without providing evidence – that a small number of UNRWA staff took part in the deadly October 7, 2023, ‌attack by Hamas on southern Israel.

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An investigation of the allegations by the UN’s Office of Internal Oversight Services found that nine UNRWA employees “may have been involved” in the attack.

The investigation focused on 19 staff members that Israel had made accusations against and found either no evidence, or insufficient evidence, against the other 10.

Guterres said the agency’s funding shortfall jeopardised its ability to meet its mandate, which was renewed by the UNGA six months ago with overwhelming member support.

“They cannot keep going like this without urgent backing and financial support from member states,” Guterres said, noting that the agency had taken decisive steps to implement reforms and update its policy on outside ⁠and political activities following Israel’s accusations.

“UNRWA is a stabilising force in an age of ⁠instability,” he said, rejecting what he called continued efforts to undermine the agency through “disinformation, smear campaigns, legislative actions, operational restrictions, diplomatic roadblocks and more”.

Such actions threatened the wellbeing of millions of Palestinians as well as the agency’s staff, Guterres said, noting that 390 UNRWA personnel had been killed by Israel in Gaza ⁠since October 2023.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the results of ‌the ‌meeting on voluntary contributions to UNRWA would be announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at the meeting, Turkiye’s permanent representative to the UN, Ahmet Yildiz, also said that UNRWA was facing unprecedented political attacks and obstruction of its work, while its staff and facilities were the focus of physical assaults by Israel in Gaza and across the occupied territory.

According to the Turkish news agency Anadolu, Yildiz said Israel’s actions were “blatant violations of international law”, designed “to deprive Palestinian refugees of their right to return to their land”.