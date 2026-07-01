Cape Verde: All to know before FIFA World Cup knockout against Argentina

An island nation of just over half a million inhabitants, Cape Verde pulled off the unthinkable by reaching the last 32.

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For decades, Cape Verde was known simply for its crystal clear waters and white sandy beaches.

But a football fairytale in North America in June has exponentially raised the profile of this tiny island nation across the globe.

Cape Verde turned their fans from dreamers to believers, writing a story for the ages when the World Cup debutants became the smallest country to reach the knockout stages of the competition.

Come Friday, the archipelago of 10 islands in the Atlantic Ocean will face reigning champions Argentina in a contest likened to a David vs Goliath battle.

Here’s all to know about Cape Verde:

Where is Cape Verde?

Cape Verde is an island nation off the western coast of Africa.

How have Cape Verde performed at the 2026 World Cup?

Cape Verde pulled off the unthinkable by reaching the World Cup knockouts, finishing second in a tricky group. They registered three points, holding each of the title favourites Spain, former champions Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to a draw. That was enough to send them to the last 32.

Why is Cape Verde’s World Cup run historic?

As an nation of just more than half a million inhabitants, expectations were low for Cape Verde on their World Cup debut. But, following a fairytale run in the African qualifiers, the Blue Sharks lived up to their giant-killing reputation, and continue their dream run in North America.

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They are the smallest nation to reach the knockouts in the World Cup’s 96-year history.

Cape Verde’s success has been in the planning for a while, with a football talent recruitment strategy built on tapping into its large diaspora community of promising players. Of the starting 11 that were on the field for their 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia in the final group game, six were born outside the country. Three were born in the Netherlands, and the others were from the Republic of Ireland, France and Portugal.

When do Cape Verde play Argentina?

Cape Verde face title holders Argentina in the round of 32 on Friday in Miami. The match begins at 5pm (22:00 GMT).

Who is Cape Verde’s goalkeeper Vozinha?

Cape Verde’s 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha has been arguably the hero of their maiden World Cup campaign, keeping two clean sheets in three games. He remarkably made seven saves in their goalless draw with European champions Spain, keeping the talented Lamine Yamal at bay.

His impeccable display between the sticks made him an overnight sensation on social media – Vozinha’s Instagram follower count has jumped from a modest 500,000 to 17.4 million, as of Wednesday.

That is more than some of the most famous sportspeople in the world, including NFL legend Tom Brady and NBA star Victor Wembanyama.

Who are Cape Verde’s best players?

Apart from Vozinha – whose real name is Josimar Jose Evora Dias – Cape Verde’s centre-back Diney Borges and defensive midfielder Kevin Pina have played a crucial role in their success so far. Pina also scored once, along with Helio Varela.

The 2026 World Cup is not Cape Verde’s first major tournament. They have played at four Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the continent’s showpiece footballing event. Cape Verde’s best result was reaching the quarterfinals in their inaugural campaign in 2013, as well as at their last appearance in 2023.

They also came close to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but were ultimately eliminated in the last match of the group phase.

What is Cape Verde’s FIFA world ranking?

Cape Verde is ranked 64th.

Why are Cape Verde called the Blue Sharks?

Their football team is nicknamed “Tubaroes Azuis” – Portuguese for “Blue Sharks”. It is a moniker for the majestic blue sharks that inhabit Cape Verde’s surrounding Atlantic waters, with the archipelago home to several species of sharks and rays.